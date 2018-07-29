Kim Kardashian Trolled For Wearing Sweatshirt In 91-Degree Weather

Instagram followers mocked the fashionista for sporting a thick sweatshirt and boots in sweltering heat.

Kim Kardashian, who’s widely considered a fashion icon, was trolled by fans after posting an Instagram photo of herself wearing a thick, baggy sweatshirt and thigh-high boots in sweltering heat.

Temperatures soared above 91 degrees in Calabasas, California, on July 28. Even Kim noted in the caption to her Instagram post that “it was just like 110 in Calabasas.”

In the bizarre fashion get-up, Kardashian awkwardly donned what appeared to be a blue-gray fanny pack across her shoulders, making it look like a giant sideways bib.

‘You Look Ridiculous’

Kim’s Instagram followers, who usually gush over her fashion choices, gave this outfit a thumbs-down.

“LA has a hot weather. She must be dying from this heat,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in, “Wearing boots and a sweatshirt please, you look so ridiculous.”

Meanwhile, Kim has been busy posting a dizzying array of nude selfies to promote her KKW Beauty makeup line, which has been received numerous negative reviews for being overpriced and low-quality.

“The kit is a disappointment,” according to one review in USA Today. The chalkiness of the matte stick, cheapness of the brush and small amount of makeup that comes in each kit make it hard to justify a $48 price tag.”

Kardashian’s makeup kit has been similarly panned on Amazon and other websites.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kim Kardashian gets paid up to $500,000 to shill a product on Instagram. That’s slightly more than Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who can pocket up to $400,000 per post.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian each earn up to $250,000 per post, while supermodel Kendall Jenner can pocket $370,000 a post, according to UK-based social media company Hopper HQ.

But social-media popularity doesn’t always translate into product sales, as evidenced by Kim’s coffee-table book of selfies called Selfish.

Sales for that book flopped despite Kardashian’s nonstop marketing of it across all her social media channels.

WTP A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 26, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Meanwhile, Kim’s husband, rap icon Kanye West, recently made headlines after admitting that he has seriously considered suicide on multiple occasions, as the Inquisitr has reported.

West made the bombshell admission while discussing a Showtime documentary about the late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen.

McQueen committed suicide by hanging in 2010. McQueen was just 41-years-old and reportedly suffered from crippling depression and anxiety throughout his life.

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewestt_official) on Apr 25, 2018 at 4:32am PDT

“I know how it feels to want to take your life back into your own hands even if it means taking your own life,” Kanye confessed. “I’ve thought about killing myself all the time. It’s always a option.”

Fortunately, Kanye has sought treatment for his depression and bipolar disorder, and is doing well now.