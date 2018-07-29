Meghan Markle’s Sister Begs Her To Reunite With Her Father Before He ‘Dies Of A Broken Heart’

Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha has reportedly given an interview in which she implores her sister to reach out to their father because she fears he may die of a broken heart Meghan doesn’t, reports Radar Online. In fact, in the interview Samantha, 53, gave to the Sunday Mirror, she goes so far as to say that she fears that the Duchess of Sussex has adopted the Royal “code of silence” towards their father and she fears what it’s doing to his health, begging her sister to come to the United States soon to visit him and repair the rift.

“I speak to him every day. He’s very sensitive and I see his health suffering as a result of this. I hope they can meet in a quiet place, spend some quality time together and gain closure on what’s been an incredibly sad time for him. If they don’t I’m worried he’ll die of sadness. I just want her to get in touch before it’s too late.”

Thomas, 74, a former lighting director on the popular soap General Hospital, experienced his first heart attack six years ago and is still recovering from the emergency heart surgery that made him unable to travel to his daughter’s royal wedding to Prince Harry this past May.

The elder Markle sister revealed to Sunday Mirror that their father was considering making a surprise visit overseas to try to see his daughter but she was hoping that he wouldn’t have to do that. She also claims that her younger sister hasn’t spoken to their father since he gave an interview about her and her new husband on British TV which followed “his phone apology over being snapped in staged paparazzi photos in the run-up to her wedding.”

Samantha continued to lament all that their father had done for Meghan, including paying $250,000 for her to attend a top private school as well as having raised her. She also worries that her sister is forgetting her roots as a Markle, having cut ties with her and the rest of the family.

“He’s a dignified family man, and an incredible father. He deserves respect, not to be ignored. You don’t just throw a family away like a pair of shoes.”

The Duchess will be turning 37 on Saturday, and the Sunday Mirror stated that magazine in the U.S. claims that after celebrating her birthday, she’ll be flying to the States to spend time with family and friends. It will be interesting to see if she visits with any of the Markle side of the family.