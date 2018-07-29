Superintendent Arrested For Pooping On High School Track Sues Police For $1 Million For Releasing His Mugshot

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, was caught on video months ago doing the dirty deed.

A New Jersey school superintendent – well, former school superintendent – has sued police for $1 million for releasing his mug shot, Fox News is reporting.

“When you gotta go, you gotta go,” says the old saying. But Thomas Tramaglini, 42, is accused of taking that advice a little too literally. So much so that it’s cost him his job, to say nothing of the public humiliation he’s suffered. And it’s that public humiliation that he and his lawyer think is worth a million bucks.

The strange saga of Mr. Tramaglini began back in April when the Inquisitr first reported on this story. At the time, Tramaglini was the superintendent of the Kenilworth schools. Over at nearby Holmdel High School, staff started noticing piles of poop on the school’s track “on a daily basis.”

Authorities set up surveillance cameras and caught a jogger, allegedly Tramaglini, in the act. He was taken downtown and charged with public defecation, lewdness, and littering.

Of course, you can’t be arrested for something like that without turning into a public laughingstock. Local newspaper The Asbury Park Press, for example, called him the “Super Pooper.” Over on Twitter, the hashtag #Pooperintendent became a thing.

Tramaglini’s employers, however, didn’t find it funny at all.

Kenilworth School Superintendent Thomas Tramaglini allegedly committed the act on a daily basis at Holmdel High School https://t.co/W8Jjl9KuEv — WCBS Newsradio 880 (@wcbs880) July 29, 2018

Last week, as reported by the Inquisitr, Tramaglini’s term as the superintendent of Kenilworth’s schools came to an end, having either resigned voluntarily or having been forced to resign.

That’s not the end of it, however. Tramaglini still hasn’t appeared in court to answer criminal charges. Meanwhile, he has a beef with the Holmdel police: namely, that they released his mug shot.

Why is that a problem, you may be wondering? According to Tramaglini’s lawyer, Matthew Adams, his client’s alleged crimes weren’t worth being brought downtown and certainly weren’t worth having a mug shot taken and then released to the media. Specifically, the crimes he’s charged with are “low-level offenses” not deserving of such treatment.

“It’s like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket.”

Adams alleges that the damage done to his client includes loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy, to the tune of a cool million.

“It is our position that the photograph that has been widely disseminated was unlawfully taken and maliciously distributed.”

Adams also cautions that Tramaglini’s resignation should not be considered an admission of guilt and that the “leaks, half-truths and outright falsehoods” will all be washed out in court.

It is not clear, as of this writing, when Tramaglini will appear in court.