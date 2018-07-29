Giuliani Says Trump Doesn’t Have To Testify Because He ‘Laid Out His Defense Very Clearly’ Via Twitter

Robert Mueller may want to build a case that Trump's tweets are a part of a larger strategy, meant to interfere with the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in the Russia investigation, Rudy Giuliani, suggested today that the POTUS may not have to testify in Mueller’s Russia investigation because he “laid out his defense very clearly” via Twitter, The Hill reports.

Giuliani’s comments are a response to a New York Times report alleging that special counsel Robert Mueller will examine the president’s tweets, in a wide-ranging obstruction inquiry. Published Thursday, the report quotes three individuals familiar with the matter, who claim Mueller is examining whether Trump’s Twitter remarks can be considered an attempt to obstruct the investigation via intimidation, and public pressure.

According to the New York Times, Mueller plans on questioning the POTUS about his tweets. Meaning, Mueller may want to build a case that Trump’s tweets are a part of a larger strategy, meant to interfere with the investigation.

Interestingly, earlier today, Trump boasted about having a “good and interesting meeting” with A.G. Sulzberger, publisher of the NYT, via Twitter. Once again, he could not resist taking a jab at the media.

“Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”

Trump’s lead attorney, Rudy Giuliani, remarked that “obstruction by tweet is not something I think works real well.”

“Generally obstruction is secret it’s clandestine it’s corrupt. I’ve looked at those tweets and they don’t amount to anything,” Giuliani further argued, according to The Hill.

As the same outlet notes, this can be read as a strong signal that Donald Trump’s legal team has proposed that the POTUS would agree to an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller only if questions about obstruction of justice were ruled out. Meaning, Trump wants to answer Mueller’s question regarding Russian collusion – which he has repeatedly and publicly denied – but not questions regarding obstruction of justice.

Tensions between Trump, some GOP members, and special counsel Robert Mueller’s legal team continue to escalate. As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, along with nine co-sponsors, GOP lawmakers Mark Meadows and Jim Jordan introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

As the top Department of Justice (DOJ) official overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, and the only person with legal authority to fire Robert Mueller, Rosenstein has been a target of the pro-Trump wing of the GOP for months.