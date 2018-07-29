Chris Martin And Dakota Johnson Double Date With ‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Aaron Paul & His Wife Lauren

Saturday was apparently the perfect day for date night concerts.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin decided to do date night by attending a Radiohead concert at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Saturday night, but it wasn’t just the two of them as their date turned out to be a double and they were accompanied by Breaking Bad actor, Aaron Paul, and his wife, Lauren Parsekian.

On Sunday, People reported that the Coldplay frontman, 41, and the Fifty Shades Freed actress, 28, were spotted with The Path actor, 38, and his wife Lauren, 31, enjoying a fun night out listening to some live music.

Martin and Johnson engaged in some light PDA during the concert, which included the How to Be Single actress lovingly resting her head upon her beau’s shoulder as the two kept to their seats throughout the entire show. An eyewitness revealed that the couple did stand “for a couple of the ovations” and when the band began playing “Fake Plastic Trees,” Johnson must have loved the 1995 song as she got back up on her feet.

“I think she’s just reserved,” the concertgoer said.

Unfortunately, not much else was revealed about the couple’s double date night like for example, where the couples headed after the concert was over.

Martin and Johnson first sparked dating rumors back in October 2017 after they were seen enjoying a sushi date where they were reportedly appearing to be “laughing, affectionate, and cozy” with one another.

Since then, the couple has been spotted out together more and more and even attended talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres’s birthday bash back in February. In June, a source revealed that the couple is starting to look “more serious” as they continued to keep their romance as private as they possibly could while getting to know each other better.

“For the past two weeks, they have spent a lot of time together. Chris lives in Malibu and Dakota seems to love hanging out there. They occasionally go for dinner with friends, but mostly have friends over at home. They go to the beach together, and walks around the neighborhood. They seem to enjoy sharing a quiet life. It does seem they are getting more serious.”

