Chrissy Teigen Sings To Baby Miles In Adorable New Instagram Photo

Warning, the cuteness level is off the charts.

Chrissy Teigen has shared a new photo of her baby, Miles, on Instagram and it’s adorable. In the photo, both mother and son are laying in a bed and it looks like Teigen is singing. The caption reveals that she’s singing his favorite song.

“Favourite song: Copacabana,” she wrote.

The photo got a great response from Teigen’s followers. One commenter even said that she used to sing the Barry Manilow song to her baby.

“I sang that to my daughter Lola when she was a baby,” she wrote.

Others noted the resemblance between John Legend and his son.

“What a cutie!!!!! He looks just like John lol,” one person wrote. “He has johns smile!” another Chrissy Teigen follower commented.

Chrissy Teigen has been sharing lots of photos of Miles lately. The family have been on vacation in Bali and she previously posted a photo of her holding the two-month-old with the lush Indonesian landscape behind her. In the photo she’s wearing a straw hat a loose-fitting animal print top andd a tan maxi skirt.

“Just being my sweet, peaceful self,” she wrote in the caption. Anybody who follows Chrissy Teigen knows that she’s being sarcastic with this caption. The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has become known for her feisty sense of humor online.

As The Daily Mail reported, Teigen recently posted a caption where she claims to be happy when her husband tells her that she has bad breath.

‘For the first time in 12 years, John has said yes to my question of ‘does my breath stink’ – this is a special day,’ she wrote.

According to The Daily Mail, Chrissy Teigen later told one of her followers that her bad breath had been caused by a salad covered in garlic.

‘I have begged, begged him to tell me my breath stinks. For 12 years. And he always said no. He says it’s truly just the first time it has ever stunk to him. He can smell garlic when I speak, from feet away. 3 feet away. It’s wonderful. I’m so happy,’ she added.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married since 2013 and have two children together, Luna and Miles.

She has previously beeen open about her struggles with infertility in the past. In an interview earlier this year, she told The Cut that her first round of IVF treatment did not work and that she was “devastated” by the failure. Teigen went on to say that IVF has a lot more to do with luck than people readily admit. That’s why the photos she posts of Luna and Miles are especially heartwarming.