Ivanka Trump converted in 2009 to marry into the Kushner family.

Model Karlie Kloss made the conversion to Judaism prior to getting engaged to Josh Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner and brother-in-law of Ivanka Trump.

According to PageSix, a Kushner family insider says that Karlie Kloss finished her conversion to Judaism last month before she got engaged to Josh Kushner. The Kushner family is said to be rather religious followers of Orthodox Judaism, and so it would have been a big no-no for Josh Kushner to marry a non-Jew.

This is why Ivanka Trump underwent a conversion to the religion before her marriage to Jared Kushner. While it’s unclear where Kloss did her conversion process, Trump studied at Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on East 85th Street (it’s been confirmed that Kloss did not study here).

Kloss has not revealed if she plans to keep kosher (it is not a requirement of Reform Judaism) but Ivanka and Jared do, and they also are said to “keep the Sabbath holy” by not using electricity from sundown on Friday to sundown on Saturday.

Rabbi Shmuley Boteach spoke to PageSix about the Kushner family and their commitment to their religion as a family.

I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over ???? pic.twitter.com/pDUrQt3kku — Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) July 24, 2018

The rabbi says that Charlie Kushner, the father of Josh and Jared, is particularly religious.

“The Kushners are deeply observant. Charlie Kushner has an afternoon prayer service in his office every day.”

Rabbi Boteach (pronounced Bo-tay-ach) wrote the book Kosher Sex, and speaks out about the marriage of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

“They are the first kosher couple in the White House. Ivanka has proven to everyone that her conversion was transformative. She’s a Jewish woman. She’s a role model.”

Ivanka Trump has spoken out about her conversion, sharing that it was a wonderful decision for herself and her family.

“It’s been such a great life decision for me… I really find that with Judaism, it creates an amazing blueprint for family connectivity.”

Ivanka Trump shared a message with Kloss on Instagram welcoming her to the family, says Daily Mail.

“So, so happy for you and Josh! I feel blessed to have you as a sister (!!!) Karlie and look forward to the decades of happy memories we will create together as a family!”

A source close to Josh Kushner and Karlie Kloss says that a wedding date has not been set, but the engaged couple is very happy.