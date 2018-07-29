Detailed Story Of Rigged McDonald’s Monopoly Game Is Blowing Everyone’s Mind

It was a scheme that sounds like a subplot from a season of ‘The Sopranos.’

Outright corruption apparently can be going on behind operations that are right in view of the general public, and it can even go undetected for years.

Although the Monopoly sweepstakes was first halted by McDonald’s approximately 18 years ago, many consumers are only now getting the major details. It was back in 2000 that a case of fraud was discovered to be going on behind the scenes of the entire Monopoly sweepstakes promotion, but The Daily Beast only recently released a fascinating story, which details the entirety of this exceptionally dark piece of McDonald’s history.

The story gained major traction last night, after being tweeted by Ronald A. Klain, a previous member of the Obama administration, who served as Joe Biden’s chief of staff during the Obama presidency from 2009 until 2011. Klain also served as then-Vice President Al Gore’s chief of staff from 1995 until 1999.

Soon after Klain tweeted his amazement at the story, writer and actor Robert Whul also tweeted the story, resulting in more than 1,200 retweets and counting.

THIS. IS. AN. INCREDIBLE. STORY. How the McDonalds Monopoly game you played for a decade was rigged. https://t.co/n9CiISn339 — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) July 29, 2018

Remember the @McDonalds Monopoly game during the 90s? This is why you were never able to find Boardwalk Ave. or Shortline Railroad… A mob boss hoarded all the winning game pieces for 12 years.https://t.co/hSOFtXX7wG — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) July 29, 2018

As of the time of this writing, the Monopoly story is still trending on Twitter, as people continue to discover the shocking report. The story, which totals over 8,000 words, includes examples of fraudulent people involved with the rigging of the sweepstakes, going so far as to brazenly appear smiling in McDonald’s commercials, as Robert Wuhl also pointed out via his Twitter.

Some of the racketeered winners even appeared in McDonald’s commercials. The guy named Jerry Columbo in this ad who won a Dodge Viper was actually a Sicilian-born mobster who used Monopoly winnings to finance various illegal businesses. pic.twitter.com/jbIvK9z85S — Robert Wuhl (@RobertWuhl) July 29, 2018

The extensive report detailing the fraud behind McDonald’s Monopoly sweepstakes tells of a figure called “Uncle Jerry,” who was behind a massive operation to fraudulently acquire tens of millions of dollars from the McDonald’s sweepstakes and other sweepstakes like it.

Reports stated that winners of McDonald’s Monopoly game would have to turn over their cash winnings to Uncle Jerry upon receiving them.

Uncle Jerry turned out to be a man named Jerome Jacobson, who was employed as a director of security and had been charged with the responsibility of overseeing the production of highly-valuable game pieces required to claim the most sought-after prizes in McDonald’s Monopoly sweepstakes.

Jacobson, unconcerned with serving the integrity suggested by his job-title, used his powerful position to distribute winning game pieces to relatives, friends, and other people he personally recruited to claim the major winnings. The operation was successful for years, before ultimately being broken up and sent to court by the FBI.

According to public documents of the court case, other exploited sweepstakes included a Disney Trivia Challenge game and a Who Wants To Be a Millionaire sweepstakes, among others.

The original court document accused Jacobson as having embezzled more than $20 million in winning game pieces.