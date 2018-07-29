Elderly Arkansas Woman Allegedly Murders Her Husband Over Adult Videos

Patricia Hill, 69, told police there was no history of domestic violence between the two.

An Arkansas woman is in jail, charged with murdering her husband because he kept purchasing pornography.

As The Pine Bluff Commercial reports, Patricia Hill, 69, allegedly admitted to shooting and killing her husband, Frank E. Hill, 65, because he wouldn’t stop downloading adult videos.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Patricia Hill called 911 and allegedly told dispatchers that she’d just shot her husband. Cops arrived and found Frank Hill in a storage shed on the couple’s property, dead of at least two gunshot wounds. Paramedics were called, but Mr. Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Operations Commander Major Lafayette Woods Jr. says that Mrs. Hill was taken downtown, and she allegedly spilled the beans.

“Patricia Hill was transported by our criminal investigators to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, where a custodial interview was conducted after investigators advised Mrs. Hill of her constitutional rights. Mrs. Hill waived her rights and agreed to speak with investigators.”

According to KLRT-TV (Little Rock), Mrs. Hill had become upset with Mr. Hill at some point before the murder because he had ordered adult videos over their TV. She canceled either the purchase or his entire subscription – different reports give different accounts of the events leading up to the crime. However, she had gone out and when she returned home, she found out that he had purchased videos again.

Somehow, and it’s not clear how, the pair wound up at a storage shed on the couple’s property. Mrs. Hill says she asked Mr. Hill to “leave,” although it’s not clear if that means she wanted him to leave the storage shed, or to leave town. Frank refused. Mrs. Hill then allegedly admitted to investigators that she went inside the house, grabbed a.22 caliber pistol, returned to the shed, and shot her husband at least twice, in the upper and lower body.

“Immediately following the shooting, Mrs. Hill stated that she returned inside the residence, where she returned the weapon and called 911 to report the shooting.”

During her interview with police, Mrs. Hill said there was never a history of any domestic violence between the two Unfortunately for her, that rules out any claim that she could make that she acted in self-defense.

It is not clear, as of this writing, if Mrs. Hill has a lawyer, nor is it clear how much her bond is. She is scheduled to appear in court sometime next week.