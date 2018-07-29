Royal Grandaughter Zara Tindall Reveals Second Miscarriage, Calls It ‘Nature Saying, ‘This One’s Not Right’

Tindall shared that, unlike her first miscarriage, she suffered her second miscarriage so far into her pregnancy that she had to carry the child full term.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall celebrated the arrival of her second child, Lena in June. Prior to that joyous occasion, Tindall had shared that she had the painful misfortune to suffer a miscarriage early in a 2016 pregnancy. Now, she has opened up about an additional miscarriage she experienced before the birth of Lena. She explained that it was simply to painful to speak about for a while, but that now she has reached a point where she is more comfortable talking about it, saying “You need to go through a period where you don’t talk about it because it’s too raw, but, as with everything, time’s a great healer.”

Tindall told The Sunday Times that she and her husband Mike received a number of letters following her 2016 miscarriage. She found comfort in hearing the stories of others who had been through the same heartbreak but found it difficult that “we had to tell everyone – everyone we knew.” Tindall added that her giving birth to the child had simply not been meant to be. “In our case, it was something really rare; it was nature saying, ‘this one’s not right.'” Unfortunately, her second miscarriage happened so far into her pregnancy that she had to go through with giving birth.

The 37-year-old also spoke of the importance of friends and family as she dealt with her grief and said that they had all stepped up and been there for her when she needed them most. She spoke specifically of her brother Pete who she knows will “be there no matter what I need.” Tindall said she thought Peter found her being a mother a bit odd in 2014 when she gave birth to her first child, Mia. She described herself as “not very maternal.” He agreed with her on that point but has obviously changed his mind, saying, “That rather annoying little sister is now a well-respected equestrian and an exceptional mother. If my daughters come close to achieving what Zara’s achieved, I’d be happy.”

The Telegraph reports that the birth of Mia was quite a public celebration with Tindall becoming the first senior member of the Royal Family to sell photos of her child to a celebrity magazine, Hello! magazine. The royal baby was featured on the cover of the magazine, and over a dozen pictures of the three of them were featured inside.

Zara, a former equestrian champion, and her husband Mike, a former rugby player, made their first appearance since Lena’s birth on Saturday at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club International Day.