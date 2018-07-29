Nina Dobrev Rocks Bright Pink Bikini In Hilarious ‘Expectations Vs. Reality’ Photos

Nina Dobrev rocked a vibrant bikini and gave the “expectations vs. reality” meme her own silly spin during a Mediterranean getaway with a group of pals. When it comes to Nina, the “expectations” are the real deal, while the “reality” is topless and hairy.

Dobrev is currently soaking up plenty of sun and doing a lot of swimming in Mykonos, which is proving to be one of the hottest celebrity vacation destinations this summer. The former star of The Vampire Diaries recently took to Instagram to share a few photos from her trip, and it looks like she and the group of friends who joined her were having a blast goofing off in their hotel pool overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

“Expectation VS Reality,” Dobrev captioned a slideshow of eight snapshots. “What you think you look like VS what you REALLY look like. Swipe.”

In the first slideshow photo, Nina Dobrev and a female friend, Nicole Cogan, are kicking back and relaxing in the water. They have their heads resting on the side of the pool and are letting their bodies float. Nina is rocking a hot pink bikini with a sports bra-style top that has thin spaghetti straps. Her cheeky bottoms are low-rise with thick side straps instead of ties. This is the “expectations” photo.

For the “reality” snapshot, Nina and Nicole have been replaced by two male pals, Kevin Harris and Maxime Giaccardi. The rest of the photos were similar, with the gal pals being replaced by their guy friends in the following slideshow image. In one of the snapshots, Nina Dobrev has also replaced her swimsuit; she’s wearing a dark blue one-piece featuring a white polka dot pattern.

Nina Dobrev shared some additional vacation photos and videos on her Instagram stories. She revealed that she and her friends were staying at the Cavo Tagoo luxury resort, where they enjoyed a few refreshing cocktails. They also played chicken in the hotel pool, which was the location of many of Nina’s photos.

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:59am PDT

While Nina Dobrev managed to escape the dog days of summer by jetting off to a scenic Mediterranean island, she can’t avoid actual dogs in her upcoming movie, Dog Days. According to MTV News, the film follows different human individuals whose pet pooches cause their paths to cross in surprising ways. Nina’s character is a morning news host who takes her depressed furry friend to see a dog psychologist. In addition to Nina and its four canine stars, the romantic comedy’s impressive cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wolfhard, Adam Pally, Ron Cephas Jones, Eva Longoria, and Tig Notaro.

Those who want to beat the summer heat without breaking the bank on a Mediterranean vacation like Nina’s can check out Dog Days when it hits air-conditioned theaters on August 10.