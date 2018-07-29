Scott Disick Reveals He’s Got His Own Reality TV Show In The Works And Fans Just Might Flip

Fans will get to see a a completely new side to Scott they didn't know about.

After years of starring in E! Network’s popular reality-TV series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as he was romantically linked to one of the shows more bigger stars, Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick is being rewarded by the network with his very own reality-TV series, per People.

The media outlet caught up with Scott, 35, while he was out hosting a party at Apex Social Club in Las Vegas on Friday night. The father of three, who was flying solo for the evening event, took the time to reveal when his fans can expect to see his new show and what exactly it will entail and judging by his response, Scott’s fans just might flip.

“It will probably come out next year and it’s basically about me doing things that I’m interested in, which is buying and selling properties,” he said.

Scott has a long career in real estate and flipping houses is something that perhaps most of his fans don’t know he’s very “passionate” about as he doesn’t get into it on KUWTK.

“I guess it’s cool that people will be able to see something that’s a little bit different, and it’s cool for me because it’s something I’m passionate about.”

Fans will definitely get to see a different side to Scott that alters what they see on KUWTK. He and Kourtney split in 2017 after nine years together. However, the two will always be connected as they share kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3.

To say the former couple’s break-up was amicable is an understatement as it was very public and very nasty. However, since Scott began dating current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, things between him and Kourtney have gotten better as Scott has seemingly discontinued his heavy lifestyle of drinking and partying. In doing so, he and Kourtney have been able to co-parent their three children better and he has been able to take his relationship with Sofia to a more serious level.

Despite a slight misunderstanding at a Kanye West listening party in Wyoming back in May, which saw Scott appearing to cuddle up with a mystery woman, who later was revealed by sources to be someone he actually knew and nothing romantic actually went down between them, his and Sofia’s relationship continues to go strong as the two recently vacationed in Greece together.

Scott is set to appear in the upcoming season of KUWTK. There’s a chance that Sofia will also appear as it was reported that she had signed a contract with the network to do so.

Fans can catch the Season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on August 5 at 9 p.m. on the E! Network.