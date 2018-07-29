Trump Preparing To Bomb Iran Within A Month, Explosive Report Alleges

High-ranking sources in the Australian government, which is part of the "Five Eyes" spying alliance, spoke anonymously about the threat.

Donald Trump is reportedly ready to bomb Iran within the next month, an explosive report by ABC News claims.

The news media organization talked to a number of “senior figures” within the Australian government, which, along with the UK, Canada, New Zealand and the US, is part of the “five eyes” spying alliance. Within the supra-national intelligence organization not bound by the specific laws of any one country, the five powers exchange intelligence gained by surveillance as well as assist each other in identifying targets.

Even though high-ranking officials within the Malcolm Turnbull government told ABC on conditions of anonymity that Australia will actively help the United States in identifying targets of Iranian nuclear facilities, whether or not there will be direct military action in Iran remains a matter of conjecture. While some officials are worried that Trump’s threats against bombing Iran must be taken seriously, Australian PM Turnbull was quick to downplay the report, saying ABC had not consulted with him or other high-ranking officials.

“President Trump has made his views very clear to the whole world, but this story … has not benefited from any consultation with me, the Foreign Minister, the Defence Minister or the Chief of the Defence Force.”

Be that as it may be, there appears to be little doubt on part of several officials that “five eyes” could be planning to bomb Iran as soon as the next month. Identification of targets is already ongoing, one source said, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that Australia will also help the United States in taking ground action.

“Providing intelligence and understanding as to what is happening on the ground so that the Government and allied governments are fully informed to make decisions is different to active targeting,” the source said.

Trump’s relation with the Middle Eastern nation has been fraught with tension ever since he withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, which had been fleshed out after years of negotiations between the Iranian government and John Kerry, Obama’s Secretary of State during his second tenure.

The tearing up of that treaty has made Iran insecure about U.S.’ intentions, and with Trump had at the helm, it led Iranian president Hassan Rouhani to sound off a stern warning, saying Iran was looking for peace, but if U.S. continued to act in a hostile manner, Iran would be pushed to join in what will be the “mother of all wars.”

Not surprisingly, Trump hit back at Iran on Twitter, saying Iran “WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE.”