Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Currently Filming A Sixth ‘Terminator’ Movie

Director of ‘Deadpool,’ Tim Miller is taking on the iconic franchise and Arnold isn’t the only big name returning.

In 1984, The Terminator would ultimately change the landscape of actions films forever, when Arnold Schwarzenegger officially became a movie icon, portraying a human-like cyborg described as being comprised of “living tissue over metal endoskeleton.” The movie was a massive success.

Seven years later, director James Cameron teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger once again to attempt catching lightning in a bottle for a second time. They defied all odds and made a sequel, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, which is considered by most critics to be an improvement upon its predecessor.

Since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, however, no release in the Terminator franchise has been nearly as successful. Be it commercial success, critical, success, or sometimes both, somehow, every Terminator film for the last 17 years has been largely seen as a disappointment.

Now, a sixth Terminator film, with the working title Terminator 6, is currently in production and is scheduled for release in 2019. Terminator 6 will be the first time original-creator James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger have teamed up to produce another entry into the popular franchise since 1991. According to ComicBook, that upcoming movie is not only in production, but is now filming, as Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared to recently confirm in a video sent to the prime minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama.

A wax replica of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the film “Terminator 2: Judgement Day is on display at the Hollywood Wax Museum August David McNew / Getty Images

Schwarzenegger spoke candidly and somewhat apologetically in the video, expressing regret for not being at the event for the Climate Action Pacific Partnership, and confirming his role in the upcoming sequel. He reportedly said to the prime minister “I’m sorry I cannot be with you but I’m currently shooting Terminator 6 and so this is why I’m not there,”

The upcoming Terminator 6 is doing away with its predecessor, the critically panned and commercial disappointment, Terminator: Genisys, which currently holds a 26 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and only recouped a domestic total of around $89 million of its production budget, which Box Office Mojo reports was $155 million. Terminator: Genisys is the lowest grossing sequel at the domestic box office in the Terminator franchise, though it did have a successful run in international theaters.

Terminator 6 reportedly plans to be a direct followup to Terminator 2: Judgement Day and will dispose of all sequels coming after 1991.

As for what plot details may be for the upcoming Terminator film, there’s virtually no information available to fans at this time, as James Cameron and Tim Miller have kept a tight lid on the movie’s premise.

Also a first since Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Linda Hamilton is set to reprise her role as Sarah Connor. Natalia Reyes, Diego Boneta, and Gabriel Luna will also star.

No mention of Michael Biehn reprising his role as Kyle Reese from the first Terminator film has been made.