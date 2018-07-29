Kristen Stewart Set To Star In Elizabeth Banks’ Remake Of ‘Charlie’s Angels’

The reboot will be seeing a major twist in terms of casting

First, she was a vampire and now she’s going to be an angel.

Kristen Stewart has been cast in Elizabeth Banks’ remake of the classic TV show-turned movie, Charlie’s Angels, per Entertainment Weekly. Banks will be at the helm of the project as the co-writer, the director, and co-star.

The former Twilight actress will be joined by Naomi Scott, the actress portraying the role of Princess Jasmine in the live-action film adaptation of the classic Disney film, Aladdin, and Ella Balinska, a newcomer in the Hollywood industry.

The casting announcement brought a major twist as Banks revealed that she will be taking on the coveted role of Bosley, Charlie’s trusted confidant who helps the angels in any which way possible. The Hunger Games actress is certainly driving female power with this new remake as the role of Bosley was previously portrayed by men in both the TV series and films.

Banks recently released a statement in light of the casting news and expressed her excitement to offer up a new “chapter” for the classic TV show that celebrated “the empowered woman”.

“Charlie’s Angels, for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the 70s. This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”

Actresses Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska are set to star in a "modern and global" retelling of ‘Charlie's Angels’ directed by ‘Pitch Perfect’ star Elizabeth Banks. The film is set for a September 2019 release. Are you here for the new Angels casting choices? pic.twitter.com/TcyRRwuAo7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2018

Charlie’s Angels was a Golden Globe and Emmy nominated series that ran for five seasons from 1976-1981 on ABC. One of the show’s most popular and most memorable actresses was the late Farrah Fawcett. Her casting in the series helped catapult her into stardom.

The show was remade as an action-flick in 2000 with Drew Barrymore, Lucy Liu, and Cameron Diaz portraying the Angels. The film did well and a second film, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, was released in 2003.

There were rumors at the time that Fawcett was in talks to make a cameo appearance in the 2000 film, but the talks stopped when the actress proposed that she voice Charlie. Banks has not commented on who she’s decided to cast or who she has in mind to voice Charlie in her reboot, but seeing as how she has already altered the casting in terms of the character she is set to play, not only would it not be all that surprising if the voice of Charlie was to be done by a woman instead, but it would also be a sweet homage to Fawcett as well.

The reboot is set to pick up where the previous films left off with the majority of the plot centering around “The Townsend Agency having grown considerably and gone global and expanded to include multiple highly-trained teams”.

Charlie’s Angels is expected to hit movie theaters on September 27, 2019.