‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For The Week Of July 30: Bill Steals Steffy’s Heart & Liam Moves Out

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 30 reveal that the action is about to rev up now that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has decided to pursue power rather than love. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be heartbroken as his daughter chooses to marry a man whom he despises, while Liam (Scott Clifton) licks his wounds. Bill (Don Diamont) will also find a way into Steffy’s heart, but his gift will have a price.

Monday, July 30

According to She Knows Soaps, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will confront Steffy about what he heard from Wyatt. When he spots Bill’s sword necklace around her neck, he will demand some answers. Inquisitr reports that Steffy won’t back down despite Ridge begging her to come home with him. She made up her mind that she will become the next Mrs. William Spencer.

Soap Central also teases that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) will try to talk some sense into Bill. Not too long ago, his father was trying to make amends with everyone who he had hurt. One of them had been Wyatt, and their relationship is now mended. However, Wyatt will warn his father that if he marries Steffy, he can forget about ever having a father-son bond between him and Liam again. However, it seems unlikely that Bill will heed Wyatt’s advice since he is determined that Steffy honors her promise to marry him.

Tuesday, July 31

In desperation, Ridge will turn to Liam and beg him to stop Steffy from marrying Bill. However, the young Spencer already had this discussion with Steffy, and she said that she is making the best decision for her daughter now.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill will gift Kelly a gorgeous nursery. Steffy’s heart will warm towards him, and then he will ask her to marry him right then and there in the living room. Steffy will need to choose between Liam and Steffy at that moment.

Wednesday, August 1

Highlight Hollywood indicates that Ridge and Brooke will have an altercation while discussing Steffy and Hope. These parents will soon realize that their children’s choices are out of their hands.

Steffy will give Bill an answer when she finally decides between him and Liam.

Thursday, August 2

Bold and the Beautiful fans will be shocked when Liam moves out of the cliff house and seeks a place to live with his brother Wyatt. Wyatt and his brother will talk about the new position he finds himself in.

Steffy will make a huge announcement at Forrester Creations. Spoiler pics show Steffy putting a ring on Hope’s finger and then there’s also the news that she is now the majority shareholder of the company.

Friday, August 3

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will visit Zoe (Kiara Barnes) who is still in town despite being chased off by the likes of Xander (Adain Bradley) and Ridge. According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, he will have an interesting offer for the aspirant model.

Ridge will be angry when Brooke tells Hope (Annika Noelle) to interrupt Steffy and Liam’s conversation. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.