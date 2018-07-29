‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Katherine Heigl Admits To Being An ‘A**hole’ During The Height Of Her Career

Katherine Heigl has been frequently blasted over the years for being difficult to work with.

Over the years, Katherine Heigl has been blasted by many as a difficult actress to work with. According to Daily Mail, the Grey’s Anatomy alum recently owned up during an interview with The Daily Telegraph to being a bit of an arrogant diva during the prime of her career when she was in her 20s.

“My career took off in my 20s and when it first took off, I’m not going to deny there was some arrogance. I was feeling pretty untouchable and pretty on top of the world,” the 39-year-old blonde actress told The Daily Telegraph.

“I felt like I had worked really hard to get there, so I was really gonna relish it. And now, sometimes I’ll look at magazine covers from that time and be, ‘Girl, take it down a notch,'” the actress continued to explain.

Katherine also revealed to The Daily Telegraph she went to therapy after the 2008 Emmy drama when she pulled her name away from an award consideration blaming her “lackluster storyline” on Grey’s Anatomy.

Heigl admits to spending a lot of time feeling angry at her younger self for the way she acted after her career took off, not proud of her behavior. She, however, is trying to focus on self-forgiveness.

During the interview, Katherine laughed and noted that “everyone acts like an a**hole in their 20s.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Heigl is a talented actress that “could have enjoyed years of successful films” in her youth. One executive producer who had worked with Katherine in the past noted that she had “real big move-star charism.” Unfortunately, her 20-year-old attitude got in the way and she was labeled as “difficult” to work with in the industry.

Several sources told The Hollywood Reporter Heigl would cause extremely “difficult situations” on set.

“She can cost you time every single day of shooting. Wardrobe issues, not getting out of the trailer, questioning the script every single day,” a source who worked with the blonde actress on the production of the film titled Life As We Know It told The Hollywood Reporter.

Nancy – Katherine’s demanding manager and mother – was also frequently blamed for part of the reason why the actress was so difficult to work with.

As The Hollywood Reporter reminds us, Hollywood as an “infinite” amount of patience for a difficult actor or actress as long as the box office continues to boom. It isn’t until the box office stops booming that the attitude and arrogance becomes a problem.

In addition to burning a bridge with Shonda Rhimes after criticizing her writing of the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, Katherine also made waves for stirring drama with Seth Rogen and Judd Apatow. Heigl shined a spotlight on herself after she badmouthed Rogen and Apatow’s film Knocked Up, which brought in $219.1M at the box office.

For now, it appears as if Katherine is far from the “a**hole” she was in her 20s as she strives to steer clear of becoming an arrogant actress once more.