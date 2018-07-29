Kourtney Kardashian Rocks A Pink Blazer And Toned Legs While Hosting Sugar Factory Grand Opening

Kourtney Kardashian is known for looking amazing no what matter what she wears and this proved true as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, donned nothing but a pink blazer that highlighted her toned legs when she appeared at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday to host the grand opening of Sugar Factory, per Daily Mail.

The mother of three paired her ensemble with some heels and completed her look by keeping her hair down and giving it that “fresh out-of-the-shower” touch. Kourtney looked radiant as she kept her makeup to a minimal.

The reality-TV star was definitely on a sugar high as she was photographed having a taste of the many sugary treats Sugar Factory has to offer, which included a giant ice cream sundae bowl, giant bowls of sugary drinks with smoke pouring out of them, a decked-out ice cream cone and all the candy you could possibly imagine.

Kourtney’s presence drew a large crowd as she was also photographed with a room full of people behind her.

It appeared Kourtney couldn’t get enough candy to satisfy her sweet tooth as she was overheard asking her friend if she wanted to take some of the candy back on the plane with them for journey back to Los Angeles later that day.

Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

Saturday’s grand opening was apparently not the first time Kourtney had been to a Sugar Factory. She took to her Instagram to let her fans know she would be hosting the event prior to attending by posting a photo of herself alongside her sister Kim at what appears to be another Sugar Factory location. The two were definitely enjoying their delicious treats as Kim rocked pink hair.

It seems like a sweet getaway is just what the dentist ordered as Kourtney’s relationship with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, has been experiencing a bit of bitterness as of late.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Younes was none to pleased when his girlfriend shared a photo of herself sporting a thong bikini on her Instagram. Upon seeing the photo, Younes personally commented on it writing, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” and Kourtney’s devoted fans immediately slammed the 25-year-old for his disapproving remark.

While Kourtney never publicly commented on her boyfriend’s rude comment, source have reported that she was very upset and the two apparently argued about it. Since then, Younes has been doing everything he can to make it up to her and it seems to be working as the two are still reportedly together.