‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season Six Arrived, And Now The Reviews Are In

Orange Is the New Black (OITNB) season six was officially premiered on Netflix on July 27, 2018. Since then, reviews for the show have been pouring in. Vox recently reviewed that the sixth season of OITNB was mostly good, citing a list of positive aspects to appreciate.

However, the review also had some complaints about the show’s narrative structure being “scattered.” Vox also remarked that season six would be a good lead-in to end the show in season seven. As of this time, no indications of OITNB ending in its next season have been made by Netflix or any of the show’s other creators.

Apart from a few gripes, though, response to season six of Orange Is the New Black has been largely positive. Rotten Tomatoes currently puts the season six score at 87 percent, as of the time of this writing, though as more reviews for the series trickle in, that score could fluctuate some.

The Atlantic, Newsday, Daily Telegraph, and Vulture were among the more-than-20 outlets, which all gave the sixth season positive reviews. Audience scores are also fairly well in line with critic opinions. For Netflix’s most recent OITNB venture, audiences rated it with a slightly lower score of 84 percent, which is still considered to be extremely solid.

Alongside 13 Reasons Why, Stranger Things, Fuller House, and A Series of Unfortunate Events, Orange Is the New Black is one of Netflix’s most watched shows by subscribers subscribers of the service. Netflix doesn’t make its actual viewer ratings known, however Netflix did hire Neilsen to provide some viewership numbers for Netflix’s own business needs.

Those numbers generally aren’t disclosed to the public.

However, in 2016 Nielsen reportedly did reveal during a conference in Las Vegas that the season four premiere of Orange Is the New Black garnered about 6.7 million viewers between June 17 and June 19, 2016, according to Variety, shedding some light on what a typical season-premiere of OITNB may draw, in terms of viewership.

Orange Is the New Black originally aired on Netflix in 2013, much to the delight of television audiences. The show is partially responsible for helping Netflix obtain such a high status within the television market. OITNB aired the same year as House of Cards and Hemlock Grove. Alongside OITNB, House of Cards grew into a powerhouse series for Netflix. Hemlock Grove ended in 2015.

Orange Is the New Black was created by Weeds-creator Jenji Kohan and is based on a book by Piper Kerman titled Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison.