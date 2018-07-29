Halle Berry Rocks Summer Dress During Shopping Trip With Daughter Nahla

Despite being 51-years-old, Halle Berry maintains her ability to rock a summer dress. According to Daily Mail, the “in-demand” actress stunned in a long grey shapeless summer dress that flashed just a hint of cleavage and showed off her thin frame during a shopping venture with her 10-year-old daughter, Nahla. Nahla and her mother Halle were pictured heading to IKEA to do a little shopping together.
The sleeveless summer dress highlighted the actresses toned arms as she toted a trademark IKEA bag on her shoulder. Carrying a brown purse, Halle sported a pair of dark aviator sunglasses as well as a few bracelets around her wrists. She pulled her summer ensemble together with a pair of furry open-toed slippers. She opted to pull her brown and gold locks up into a relaxed bun.
Like her mother, Nahla also sported a long grey dress. Nahla’s grey dress featured a graphic of a zebra dressed up as a unicorn. Halle’s daughter sported relaxed white sandals and a pair of pink sunglasses. Like Berry, Nahla also had her brown locks pulled back into a bun.
As those who follow Halle know, she shares her daughter Nahla with 41-year-old Gabriel Aubry. Berry and the Canadian model met during a photo shoot back in 2005. The duo started dating in November of the same year. The pair welcomed their daughter into the world in 2008, and announced their separation in 2010.
Halle and Gabriel had a very public custody battle as Berry also went public about a desire to move to France to be with her new significant other – Olivier Martinez.
Berry is also the mother to four-year-old Maceo, who she shares with her third husband Olivier. Halle and Olivier were married for three years before divorcing in December of 2016.
After taking a little time to be single, Halle started dating music producer Alex da Kid – who was nearly two decades younger than her – for a few months in 2017. When the couple split, Berry took to social media to announce that she was “done with love.” While there have been rumors that Berry and Keanu Reeves started dating following the production of the John Wick movies, they were never confirmed to be anything more than rumors.
To date, Halle appears to be single, happy, and enjoying her acting career and her life as a single mother-of-two. Perhaps the singer meant it when she said she was “done with love” after ending things with Alex da Kid last year.