Shawn Mendes Reveals He’s ‘Really Happy’ For Newly Engaged Couple Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin

Shawn Mendes continues to voice his support for newly engaged couple, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin. E! News recently caught up with the Canadian-born singer who revealed that he’s “really happy” for the couple.

No “stitches” are needed for Mendes, 19, as he has fully accepted the fact that Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, are engaged to be married. Furthermore, the “Mercy” singer couldn’t be happier that his friends have chosen to spend their lives together and while it’s not known if Mendes will be receiving an invite to the couple’s nuptials, sending them a wedding gift regardless may not totally be out of the question– if he can think of one that is.

“I haven’t thought about one but I’m really happy for them,” he admitted to the media outlet.

Not to worry, the “Treat You Better” singer has plenty of time to come up ideas should he decide to do so as the couple has yet to announce an official wedding date.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after keeping quiet following the news that Baldwin had accepted the “Love Yourself” singer’s proposal while vacationing in the Bahamas on July 7, the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me back” singer finally broke his silence to reveal that he was actually one of the first people to congratulate the model personally the same day she got engaged.

“I texted Hailey the day of, and I said congrats. That’s what it is. I think everybody wants there to be more—there’s not.”

Before Baldwin rekindled her romance with the Biebs, she and Mendes were rumored to be dating after attending the Met Gala together back in May. However, the “In My Blood” singer was quick to put the rumors to rest stating that their relationship was strictly platonic and their decision to attend the annual star-studded event together was due to the fact that it was his first time and going with Baldwin made it easier as she had been before.

Always speaking highly of Mendes, Baldwin herself remained firm on the fact that she and the “Youth” singer were just friends and nothing more.

Mendes will be kicking off his world-wide tour come 2019 and his latest self-titled album has received tremendous success and it turns out Bieber should be very happy about this as Mendes has credited the “Never Say Never” singer for having a “massive influence” on him while he was growing up.

The “Lost In Japan” singer’s good fortune is not lost on him as he told E! News, “It’s been the most unbelievable year.”