Cardi B Puts Full Post-Baby Body On Display For First Time Since Giving Birth

Cardi B puts her post-baby body on display while showing off her newest vehicle.

As those who follow Cardi B and Offset know, the couple gave birth to their baby girl Kulture just two-and-a-half weeks ago. The 25-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram and Twitter to share a picture of a pair of blue and green Lamborghini purchased as “His & Her” vehicles.

According to Daily Mail, the picture is Cardi B’s first full-body post-baby picture since giving birth to Kulture. In the photo, Cardi B is sitting on the hood of a blue Lamborghini sporting a tight white top and maroon sweatpants. The sweatpants show off Cardi B’s curvy bottom and trim post-baby waist. The tight white shirt hugs and highlights her large, curvy bust. The shirt is also just tight enough to highlight her trim post-baby stomach.

Cardi B opted to let her long dark brunette locks hang down and loose – and sported a pair of sunglasses to protect her eyes from the hard UV rays of the sun.

Her husband Offset is also in the picture sitting on the hood of a green Lamborghini. Offset complemented his wife’s bright ensemble by wearing all black.

The new mother captioned the photo on both social media platforms making it clear she and Offset were now the proud owners of these two vehicles, “Blessed & Gifted. Official Lamb owners @offsetyrn #aventador #His&Hers #kultureparents.”

Unsurprisingly, the photo showing off the couple’s new “his & her” vehicles was met with a mixture of positive and negative feedback. Many could not help but point out the fact that Cardi Bi reportedly doesn’t have a license or know how to drive despite continuing to buy new vehicles. Other criticized the singer and her husband for not doing better things with their money.

Cardi B and Offset, however, did have fans in the comments section as well that slammed the individuals criticizing the couple for buying the vehicles. Their fans noted the couple worked hard for their money and should be able to spend it however they wanted to.

There were also many comments where individuals tagged someone presumed to be their significant other with encouraging words about the picture being their future together. Naturally, a few users even pointed out how “stunning” and “unbelievable” Cardi B looked after just giving birth to her daughter a few weeks ago.

Bomfy A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:09pm PDT

As those who follow Cardi B on social media know, the singer recently announced her decide to pull out of the Bruno Mars concert as she does not feel as though she has had enough time to recover from giving birth.