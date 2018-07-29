Rudy Giuliani Warns Michael Cohen To Be Quiet About Trump Tower Meeting

Cohen is Trump’s former attorney and claims to have proof of Russian collusion during the 2016 election.

Donald Trump’s repeated assertions of “no collusion” in regard the ongoing investigation of his 2016 campaign’s potential Russian collusion is sounding more and more desperate to many Americans. As more information continues coming to light, Special Council Robert Mueller also continues to hand out subpoenas in the case. Mueller recently subpoenaed 12 Russian military officials in the case, who intelligence agencies say played a part in meddling with the 2016 United States General Election.

Most recently the bombshell was dropped that Trump’s former-attorney, Michael Cohen, was now offering to provide information to officials involved in the investigation. He claims President Donald Trump had prior knowledge that a meeting with Russian officials at Trump Tower would result in the Trump campaign being given damaging information about his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Huffington Post is now reporting that Trump’s newer attorney, former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, is telling Michael Cohen, in no uncertain terms, to silence himself or suffer consequences.

We have complained [to Cohen attorneys that] he’s violated the attorney-client privilege, publicly and privately…”

Giuliani also warned that Michael Cohen was in “grave danger of being disbarred.”

Larry Davis, an attorney for Mr. Cohen, however, responded that Rudy Giuliani “seems to be confused.” When referring to Giuliani and attorney-client privilege, Davis elaborated that such privileges have already been waived.

[Giuliani] expressly waived attorney client privilege last week and repeatedly and inaccurately — as proven by the tape — talked and talked about the recording, forfeiting all confidentiality.”

Recently CNN released a tape depicting Trump discussing a potentially damaging story with Cohen, involving a Playboy model claiming she had an affair with Trump.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Cohen now states he has information far-more consequential than an affair, as proof of a Trump-Russia collusion could potentially result in impeachment proceedings against the president, not to mention the possible legal ramifications and an near-certain effect on Trump’s probability of re-election, even if avoiding other consequences.

Donald Trump Jr, Trump himself, and attorneys have all maintained that Donald Trump had absolutely no prior knowledge of damaging Clinton information from the Trump tower meeting. While the laws on such a collusion are unclear, even to experts, the denial has put Trump and other campaign officials in a bind, should such information ever come to light proving that they did in fact have prior knowledge.

While the nature of such a collusion may be unclear to many, the nature of making blatantly false statements during a major investigation of a presidential election, is clearly defined.