‘Mad Men’ Mastermind Creates Brand New Amazon Show, ‘The Romanoffs’ Release Date And Teaser Trailer Unveiled

Emmy winner Matthew Weiner brings viewers an historic, all new series to obsess over.

A first look at Amazon’s newest upcoming series, The Romanoffs, created, written, directed by Matthew Weiner, is officially announced as premiering for viewers on Friday, October 12, 2018, reports Deadline. Amazon issued the teaser trailer for the series, which leaves much to the imagination. The video, as see above, is a screen of text that unveils names while music plays just before the Romanoff family crest and series title pop up on screen.

Matthew Weiner, who is heading The Romanoffs, is a nine-time Emmy award winner. He is perhaps best known for acclaimed television drama series, Mad Men. This new creation will be set in multiple locations worldwide. The Romanoffs will take fans across Europe, the Americas, and the Far East, with a new story following in each location. Each story will also feature new cast members, keeping the audience on their toes. That’s three continents and seven countries that are reported to be involved in the making of The Romanoffs, and reporters state that Weiner used local productions as well as creative talent to film his series. An anthology series, The Romanoffs is a contemporary project that is said to explore people all claiming to be descendants of the royal Russian family, all of whom were murdered.

The Romanov family, as it is sometimes often spelled, was the literal last imperial dynasty to rule all of Russia, having first come to power in 1613. As is explained briefly on History.com, during the Russian Revolution, Bolshevik revolutionaries overtook the Romanov family, toppling the monarchy and in effect ending their Roman dynasty. Czar Nicholas II and his entire family were later executed by revolutionary troops.

Weiner has collaborated with executive producer/writer Semi Chellas, a co-executive producer Kriss Turner Towner, as well as Kathy Ciric, and Blake McCormick. Andre Jacquemetton and Maria Jacquemetton have also contributed as consulting writers and producers to The Romanoffs.

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner arrives at the Television Academy’s 70th Anniversary Gala and Opening Celebration for its new Saban Media Center on June 2, 2016, in the NoHo Arts District in Los Angeles. Phil McCarten / AP Images

As far as the cast of guest stars goes, not much had been revealed until today. It was announced that Noah Wyle from Falling Skies, along with Halt and Catch Fire‘s Kerry Bishé, Ben Miles from Collateral, The Conjuring‘s Ron Livingston, Radha Mitchell from Silent Hill, and many others will be showing up as guest celebrities. Among the long list of stars, several stars from Weiner’s hit series Mad Men will also make appearances. Jay R. Ferguson, American actor who played Stan Rizzo on Mad Men from 2010 to 2015 will be involved, as will Cara Buono. Fans may recognize Buono from more than just her role as Faye Miller in Mad Men, as she has most recently played the role of Karen Wheeler in fan favorite original series, Stranger Things on Netflix.