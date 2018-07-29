Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Attend Taylor Swift Concert For Saturday Date Night

It turns out the couple has a special connection with the singer

With busy acting careers and two young daughters to raise, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively know the importance of having date night and on Saturday, instead of going to a low-key restaurant, the couple attended a Taylor Swift concert, per ET.

The Green Lantern co-stars were spotted in the VIP section at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday night, which is where Swift was performing as part of her “Reputation Stadium Tour”. The couple’s timing was perfect as Saturday’s concert was the “Delicate” singer’s last performance of her three-day stint at the stadium.

Reynolds, 41, and Lively, 30, were not alone in the VIP section as they were seen hanging out with Swift’s gal-pal, Gigi Hadid. The Gossip Girl alum and the fashion model had a good time dancing to Swift’s “Style” performance and fans were quick to share the beautiful moment on social media.

As it turns out, the Deadpool actor and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress share a special connection with the “Out Of The Woods” singer as their daughter, James, already has quite the “reputation” as she was featured on one of the tracks of Swift’s Reputation album.

THIS IS THE BEST VIDEO EVER. When you have two idols that’s nothing better than seeing them support each other. Ryan Reynolds clapping his hands, Blake Lively dancing next to Gigi Hadid. That’s nothing better I could ever ask for. I STAN BLAKE LIVELY AND TAYLOR SWIFT ???? pic.twitter.com/pXKpXb48hy — Bru ♡ (@theswiftroom) July 29, 2018

Setting aside the rumor that “Gorgeous” is about Swift’s beau, Joe Alwyn, upon hearing the song for the first time, fans probably noticed that the voice they hear right at the very beginning of the track is not Swift but rather a little girl. The little girl saying “gorgeous” is none other than three-year-old James.

Swift gave her fans a little intro before going into her performance of the song as she was most likely aware that the couple was attending her show and fans recorded the duo as Lively was recording Swift and fans were able to catch the couple’s excitement when they heard their daughter’s voice.

???? | Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reacting to their daughters voice at the start of Gorgeous #repTourFoxborough (via @avocadoswifts) pic.twitter.com/NApRRRbTi7 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) July 29, 2018

The Deadpool 2 actor shared the news that James made a voice cameo in Swift’s song back in May when he appeared on Good Morning America.

“I don’t know about starring, but a little intro there, yeah. That was a voice memo that ended up on a [Taylor Swift] song. It’s pretty amazing,” he said.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard actor then joked that James had developed a “terrible ego” after lending her voice to the track, but also admitted that his daughter may not even be aware that she is in the song.

“My daughter has a really, really terrible ego problem now after that song. Oh, she’s insufferable. Yeah, so, she’s in a Taylor Swift song. I don’t know if she knows she’s in a Taylor Swift song.”

Reynolds and Lively began dating after meeting on the set of Green Lantern in 2010 and got married in 2012. Aside from James, they also have a one-year-old daughter named Ines.