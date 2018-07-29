Wendy Williams Gets Very Candid In New ‘Cosmopolitan’ Interview

The talk show host says she’s ‘not a mean woman,’ and reveals why she felt like she was ‘dying inside.’

The Wendy Williams Show may be on hiatus until its new season starts in September, but that doesn’t mean the talk show’s host is keeping silent.

In fact, Williams had a lot that she wanted to get off her rather large chest when she recently spoke to Cosmopolitan.

First of all, she wants those that criticize her for being a bit too harsh on celebrities when discussing the day’s “Hot Topics” at the start of each of her shows to know that she doesn’t do it to purposefully hurt the stars.

“I don’t do my show from a place of mean,” the 54-year-old told Cosmo.

“I’m not a mean woman. I’m lovely. However, I’m a straight shooter — there’s only 24 hours in a day and you’ve got five seconds to say something. I’m going to get straight to the point.”

Williams must be doing something right though because this upcoming season of her daytime series will be its tenth overall.

However, the 5-foot, 10-inch stunner, who started out in the media business about 30 years ago, said that, at the end of the day, she’s just a New Jersey wife, mother, and dog owner.

She has been married to Kevin Hunter, who also serves as her manager, for 20 years.

They have one son together, 17-year-old Kevin Hunter, Jr.

Right now, Williams admits that she doesn’t have any hired help at her home, and she cooks meals herself.

She gets up at 5:30 a.m. every morning to go to New York City to film her talk show.

“[After my show], I’ve got to get home — I’ve got a household to take care of, and myself to take care of,” she explained.

“We try to keep it as normal as possible.”

One rather common situation that the Williams-Hunter household recently had to deal with was Kevin Jr.’s substance abuse problem.

The former cocaine addict, who said she “lost 10-plus years” to the drug, said helping her son get sober was no easy task.

“This affected [my family] very deeply,” revealed Williams, who said she was “dying inside” as she helped him get off of K2, which is a synthetic marijuana that is often sprayed with harmful chemicals.

“I didn’t know whether my kid would ever return to school…. [Withdrawal] was a slow process and, for us, it didn’t involve psychiatric drugs or a psychiatrist. We cleaned him out — anything for my boy. And now he’s graduated from high school with honors, [and] he’s going to college in August. He’s a businessman. He does things. He wants to be an example for people as well regarding substance abuse.”

In 2014, because of her own experiences, she started the Hunter Foundation, a nonprofit that provides grants for drug education, prevention, and rehabilitation programs.

This year, the organization began the Be Here initiative to raise funds to fight the country’s drug epidemic.

Overall, the future looks bright for the current queen of daytime television.

“I’ve been doing this for a very, very long time, and my skin is very thick,” she said.

“I know who I am, I know where I want to go, and how I want to get there.”