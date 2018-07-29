Three People Are Dead From New Orleans Shooting, Seven More Injured

Police are investigating what they believe to be gang related activity in yet another shooting, sources say.

A shooting that occurred Saturday, July 28, 2018, on the 3400 block of South Claiborne Avenue left three people dead and seven others wounded, reports The Advocate. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. before the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) appeared on the scene. Louisiana State Police, the Housing Authority, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were the other agencies providing assistance to the NOPD’s investigation at the scene.

According to police and EMS officials, the three victims with fatal injuries died on scene, before New Orleans Emergency Medical Services were able to get them to University Medical Center’s Level 1 trauma center. No word has been released as to the condition of the remaining wounded victims at this time. Three of the other injured victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance, while the four others were driven in private vehicles, police told reporters.

LaToya Cantrell, the New Orleans mayor gave a public statement in response to the shooting, remarking that such acts were not to be tolerated in the city, adding that the violence “has to end.”

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough. Three more lives gone. It has to end.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell seen at the 2018 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Saturday, July 7, 2018, in New Orleans. Amy Harris / AP Images

Those on the site of this violent incident note that the scene was one of utterly heart breaking chaos. Journalists with The Advocate say that one woman, who was standing behind crime tape on South Claiborne, shouted at other, begging, “Pick my brother up” while two of the bodies lay on the ground, still uncovered. On the 2800 block of Louisiana Avenue, another body could be seen laying in the streets. The eastbound side of South Claiborne had been blocked off by police authorities. One woman spoke with Advocate reporters, telling them that her grandson was among one of the three people who died during this shooting.

After speaking with a law enforcement insider, reporters are lead to believe this shooting was related to gang activity. The vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge has been the site of other gang related violence in the past, which is likely one of the reasons police are citing as their related the incident to gang activity.

NOPD is also investigating another shooting which took place on Saturday night, near Interstate 10 westbound and Carrollton Avenue, where a woman was left wounded in her back. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.