Watch Texas Rangers Vs. Houston Astros Live Stream Free: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The defending World Champion Houston Astros must win to escape a humiliating sweep at the hands of their cross-state rivals, the last-place Texas Rangers.

The suddenly struggling Houston Astros will now be without last year’s American League MVP, ESPN reports, as second baseman Jose Altuve headed to the 10-disabled list following Saturday’s second-straight loss to the last-place Texas Rangers. Now the defending World Series champs must win Sunday to prevent an embarrassing sweep at the hands of their cross-state rivals in an American League West showdown that will live stream from Arlington, Texas.

Another loss for the ‘Stros to the lowly Rangers would give Houston its longest losing streak of 2018 at four games and would be their fifth defeat out of their last six, per Baseball Reference. The Astros fell to Texas on Saturday despite sending their ace Justin Verlander to the mound, turning in what The Houston Chronicle called “one of their sloppiest efforts of the season, committing three errors in their first six innings.” Houston lost that game 7-3 after taking an 11-3 pasting from Texas on Friday.

Now the Astros turn to 24-year-old righty Lance McCullers to rescue their series against the Rangers. The 2012 first-round draft pick has seemed to listen to his most recent two starts, both losses, allowing 11 earned runs, 10 hits, and an astonishing 10 walk in just 8 1/3 innings over the two starts, as MLB.com reports.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the series finale Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros American League West clash from 49,000-seat Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. Central Daylight Time or 3:10 p.m. Eastern, 11:10 a.m. Pacific on Sunday, July 29.

Houston righty Lance McCullers, despite struggling in his last two outings, must turn it around on Sunday to hold off a sweep at the hands of the last-place Rangers. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Prior to Saturday’s game, Altuve announced that his injured knee was healing well, and he expected to return to the Astros lineup on Sunday after missing the first two games of the series, Fox Sports reported. But after the Astros loss, Altuve was singing a different tune, and the team gave him his first DL stint of his eight-season career.

“If they think it’s better to go on the DL for the team and for me in order to come back healthy and strong, we’ve got to go ahead and do it,” Altuve told the media on Saturday. “This is my first time in my career so I’m not really happy about it.”

The Rangers will attempt to finish off their Texan rivals behind 30-year-old lefty Mike Minor, who is 6-6 with a 4.83 ERA in his first season with Texas, after signing as a free agent after the 2017 season. Minor will hope to finish a dismal July on a positive note, after posting a 0-2 record and 5.68 ERA in four starts this month.

Rangers lefty Mike Minor will try to finish off a sweep of the World Series champion Astros on Sunday. Jason Miller / Getty Images

To watch the Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros American League rivalry game live stream for free, use one of the multiple live stream feeds provided by MLB.TV, where the online streaming subscription service is offering the ‘Stros vs. Rangers matchup as its “Free Game of the Day” offering.

That means the game may be streamed live via the MLB.TV site by anyone — without a fee — though a quick signup for the free MLB.com site membership is required. The Sunday afternoon Texas Rangers vs. Houston Astros live stream can also be viewed for free using the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on the MLB channel offered on set-top streaming boxes such as the Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and others.