Farrah Abraham’s Former Friend Claims She’s A ‘High Class Hooker,’ Per ‘Radar Online’

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has sparked a lot of controversy during her time in the spotlight. Now, she’s in the headlines again after one of her former friends, Phoebe Price, claims that she has a problem with alcohol and that she is a “high class hooker.”

According to a July 28 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham has allegedly been flying around the world to meet up with wealthy men, whom she meets on celebrity dating apps.

“She’s a high class hooker. She meets men on very exclusive websites and one guy she went to meet in Dubai. She dumped her last guy because he lied on [celebrity dating site] Raya about his income,” Price tells the outlet.

Phoebe Price added that Farrah Abraham “gets pills” after having plastic surgery procedures done. “She gets pills with all these procedures she gets done. She claims to have pain afterwards. I think it makes her really moody,” Phoebe stated.

Meanwhile, Price took to Instagram live over the weekend to dish more details about former friend, Farrah. “Yeah, she went to Dubai to see a man. She’s on dating websites. She has had restraining order against guys. Every is out to get Farrah. Everybody is so jealous of Farrah,” Phoebe told her followers. Price went on to say that the former Teen Mom OG personality is a “bad mom” who “drinks too much,” and “pops pills too much.”

Phoebe Price also stated that Farrah Abraham often tries to pawn of her daughter, Sophia, on babysitters, and “get rid of her” whenever she can so she can go have some adult fun. Later, the Teen Mom responded to her former friend’s claiming, telling the outlet to “stop engaging with a mentally ill person” and calling Price’s claims, “lame crap.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Abraham is gearing up for her latest gig, a celebrity boxing match. The reality TV star is seemingly taking the fight seriously, and has even been spotted out training with former Baywatch star, Jeremy Jackson. The two were photographed out working on some moves together as Farrah strapped on a pair of boxing gloves and hit the punching bag.

It is currently unclear who Farrah Abraham will fight in her upcoming celebrity boxing match. However, she says she would be fine duking it out with any of her former Teen Mom OG co-stars or producers, or even the likes of Kim Kardashian.