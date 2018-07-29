Chrissy Teigen Blasts Thomas Markle, Tells Him To Let Meghan Be Happy

Chrissy Teigen commented on Twitter that Meghan Markle's dad "sucks," and gave him some advice.

The latest interview that Thomas Markle gave was more incendiary than the one before. And if that pattern continues, it’s only a matter of time before he says more offensive and more morbid things. After all, during this past interview, Thomas said that Princess Diana would be ashamed of how Meghan is treating him. He also said that it might be better for everyone if he were dead.

It appears that Chrissy Teigen has had enough of the drama, and blasted Thomas on Twitter, according to ET. This is what she said.

“this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing.”

And indeed, there is a degree of embarrassment for everyone who has been watching Thomas unravel as more time passes without Meghan reaching out to him. Moreover, the comments he makes are getting more morbid and extreme. In the Twitter post, Chrissy posted screenshots of the article headline, where it quotes Thomas saying that “Perhaps it would be easier if I was DEAD.” She also included a screenshot where he said that “Diana would have loathed the way I’ve been treated.”

Many fans weighed in, including some that pointed out that Thomas will continue to have a voice for as long as the press continues to give him a voice. Others wonder how his actions are affecting Meghan, whereas some believe his interviews are motivated by money. Although he was reportedly not paid for the latest interview, it’s hard to know if that’ll continue to be the case in the future.

The way that Thomas has been using his potential death in the future as a weapon has been noted by many people. Whether it’s true or not, many fans pointed out that he’s using “abuser techniques.”

At least, Meghan appears to be happy during her public outings. After all, she was seen giving her husband Harry a kiss after his polo win, and is undoubtedly getting lots of support from her new family as her American family continues to go public with their misgivings.

But the embarrassment the Markle family seems to be causing may all just be beginning, considering that Meghan’s half-sister Samantha says she plans to be on UK’s Celebrity Big Brother soon. And that’s not to mention Meghan’s brother Thomas Jr. who’s written several letters to the Queen already, reportedly asking her not to “kill” Meghan like she “killed Diana,” among other extreme messaging.