Justin Bieber Was ‘Too Immature’ For A ‘Serious Commitment’ Prior To Getting Back Together With Hailey Baldwin

When it comes to love and finding the one you want to spend your life with, timing can sometimes play a key role, which is probably something Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin would agree with. Another important factor is maturity and according to a recent report by Hollywood Life, prior to rekindling his romance with his fiancé, the “Sorry” singer was reportedly “too immature” to take on a “serious commitment”.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin seem to be a perfect match to fans and their love story is definitely one for the books. The two have been friends for almost ten years. The pair took their friendship to the next level in 2015 only to break up in 2016. In June, the couple decided the timing was right as they decided to get back together. After just one month of dating, Bieber, 24, proposed to Baldwin, 21, while the two enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Bahamas on July 7.

With the connection the couple has maintained throughout the years, fans might be wondering why they ever broke up to begin with.

“It was never the right time for Justin and Hailey to get super serious before, they were both too young, and as Justin has said in interviews, he’s always been very conscious of not permanently messing things up for good with Hailey,” a source claims.

Not only was the timing off back then, but according to the source, the “Somebody To Love” singer was “too immature” to handle a “serious commitment” before he got back together with Baldwin.

“Justin has always had this hunch that Hailey was going to be the one he would marry, so he wanted to get playing around with other girls out of his system before he settled down for good. He takes marriage very seriously, and plans to only do it once. He’s ready for serious commitment now, whereas he was too immature before.”

Bieber engaged in a pretty serious back-and-forth relationship with ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez for eight years of his life. His romance with Baldwin occurred when he and the “Wolves” singer, 26, were on one of their many breakups. The relationship was definitely far from perfect, but at the time it seemed “Jelena” would be together forever as they always went back to each other in the end.

Now that the tide has changed it appears Bieber has learned from his past and is doing whatever it takes to make sure things with Baldwin will be different as he wants to spend his life with her.

“He’s no longer holding back like he did previously, and he has no desire to play stupid games or engage in petty drama now. Justin has grown up a lot in the past year. He’s nowhere near as selfish as he used to be. He’s finally ready to share his life with another person on equal terms, and he knows, without any reservation, that that person is Hailey,” the source concluded.

Here’s hoping Bieber’s history won’t repeat itself.