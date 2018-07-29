Taylor Swift Realizes She Reaches For ‘Invisible Things’ In Black Sparkly One Piece

'Bad Blood' singer has an epiphany.

Singer Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share her epiphany from her first of three concerts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, as part of her “Reputation Stadium Tour,” and her 110 million followers on the incredibly popular social media platform loved it.

In less than a day, Swift’s post garnered well over 1.1 million likes. She posted a picture of herself in a shiny black one-piece with thigh-high lace-up boots and fishnets. In the image, she’s reaching forward, and her backup singers are behind her in a line. The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer also posted several other images of herself reaching out.

She captioned the set of pictures, “Tonight I realized I’m like, constantly reaching for invisible things while onstage? ANYWAY. Another insanely dream-like night at @gillettestadium!!! See you tomorrow.” She completed her statement with a kiss emoji.

At the same “Reputation” concert, Swift shocked fans by inviting Hayley Kiyoko to perform on stage with her, according to an Inquisitr report. The two supposedly weren’t big fans of each other, but from the sound of their performance, they get along just fine. Kiyoko sang her single “Curious” for her debut album, Expectations while they both danced together.

Swift also posted an image of their shared number on social media, and she captioned it, “Hay & Tay looking like we’re in a musical.”

Kiyoko also thanked Swift for the surprise performance. She wrote her thanks to the “Bad Blood” singer. She said, “It’s really hard to put into words how I feel and what just happened. I feel overwhelmed. Taylor, you reached out to someone who dreams of being heard and understood. Thank you for giving me one of the biggest gifts of my life, opportunity. And thank you for showing me that these crazy dreams of mine are possible. I couldn’t be more grateful. We keep climbing :).”

Today, the “Shake It Off” singer also gave fans some insight into how she makes fashion decisions on her stadium tour. Swift posted a video of herself asking her mom if she preferred the “Tide Pod dress” or the “cotton candy dress.” Swift’s mom nonchalantly replied that she really liked the “Tide Pod dress.” Swift declared that’s the one she would wear, and then she told fans, “that’s how we make fashion decisions on this tour. There you have it.”

Inevitably the “Tide Pod dress” will end up being quite a hit during her second performance at the venue.