New ‘Halloween’ Movie Will Include Dr. Samuel Loomis

With Donald Pleasance having passed away in 1995, Blumhouse found a way around excluding Dr. Loomis.

No, Dr. Loomis will not be running around town in the trademark tan trench coat, warning folks that “death has come to [their] town,” but he will apparently be present in the 2018 Halloween movie, which is due in theaters this fall and is being distributed by Blumhouse.

According to ScreenGeek, David Gordon Green, the director of the upcoming sequel to the 1978 John Carpenter classic of the same name, recently mentioned that he was dead-set on including some kind of cameo for Michael Myers’ doctor. As originally portrayed by Donald Pleasance, Samuel Loomis is nearly as iconic to the original Halloween film as Michael Myers himself.

Director David Gordon Green said that the doctor synonymous with the franchise will appear, not on screen exactly, but only in voice. The vocal cameo was achieved by hiring what Green calls a Donald Pleasance “soundalike.”

We have a Donald Pleasence soundalike. Because obviously he’s no longer with us, but having someone that could mimic his voice was a fun challenge. And we nailed it, I think. If I do say so myself. And then there’s a couple other [nods to other Halloween films].

Green also added other surprises still away horror fans, saying “There’s a vocal cameo you may or may not notice till the end credits”

Donald Pleasance Mike Moore / Getty Images

Green also has writing credits to Halloween (2018), alongside Jeff Fradley, and Danny McBride. Those fans of the Halloween franchise who have been awaiting John Carpenter’s return may be happy to note that Carpenter served as executive producer on the film and also composed the updated score for Blumhouse’s new Halloween film.

Carpenter’s original score for 1978’s Halloween is considered to be one of the greatest film scores in movie history, alongside Jaws, The Terminator, Star Wars, and There Will Be Blood and is among the most instantly-recognized movie scores in the world.

In 2007 and 2009 Rob Zombie adapted Carpenter’s original Halloween into a remake and sequel. Carpenter later expressed a general dislike for Zombie’s adaptation, and also took Zombie to task for “lying” about the Halloween (1978) director.

“He lied about me. He said I was very cold to him when he told me he was going to make it. Nothing could be further from the truth. I said, ‘Make it your own movie, man. This is yours now. Don’t worry about me.’ I was incredibly supportive. Why that piece of s**t =lied, I don’t know. He had no reason to… I thought he took away the mystique of the story by explaining too much about [Michael Myers]. I don’t care about that. He’s supposed to be a force of nature, he’s supposed to be almost supernatural, and he was too big.”

Zombie never issued a rebuttal, but has since ceased producing work relating to the Halloween franchise.