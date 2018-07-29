Ronda Rousey Talks WWE Fans’ Expectations Of Her, ‘People Assume You Can Only Be Really Good At One Thing’

'Rowdy' Ronda also discussed her upcoming film, and the difference between acting in the ring and in a movie.

Both fans and pundits alike were uncertain of what to expect when Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, but her phenomenal performance blew everyone away. WWE superstar Ronda Rousey is transitioning into professional wrestling much faster than many others who have come from a different arena, and many pundits feel she had the match of the night at WrestleMania. In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, “Rowdy” Ronda spoke about fans’ low expectations for her WrestleMania debut, and the difference between acting in the ring and in a movie.

Alongside Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, Carlo Alban, and John Malkovich, Ronda Rousey co-stars in the upcoming action movie, Mile 22. Chris Van Vliet sat down with Cohan, Rousey, and Alban to discuss their upcoming movie. Vliet started the interview out by telling Ronda Rousey that he was at WrestleMania 34, and that he thinks she had the match of the night.

Chris asked “Rowdy” Ronda if she realizes that the expectations weren’t that high for her at the WWE pay-per-view. As seen in the video below, and as transcribed by Ringside News, Ronda Rousey spoke about her transition into professional wrestling, and fans’ expectations for her WrestleMania debut.

“I think that going into any new career like wrestling or acting or anything like that, a lot of people assume you can only be really good at one thing and if you master one thing you’ll never be able to master anything else as well. There’s a lot of low expectations going into things and it’s harder to learn with the world watching opposed to being able to learn in private. But you know, it comes with the territory.”

Rousey added that it helped her improve even quicker that her first match was at WrestleMania. She compared that to her first major role being in a film with Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan, and Carlo Alban. Ronda said that she is hitting the ground running, but that she’s lucky because she has the best tools in front of her.

The WWE superstar was then asked about the difference between acting in a movie and acting in the ring. Ronda Rousey said that the WWE is live, so you only get one shot. She also stated that she has to be very aware of the cameras around her, and that she also has to memorize last-minute dialogue. She said that when she shows up to a WWE event, she’s handed two pages of dialogue and is told not to screw up because the live audience will try to make her make mistakes.

Mile 22 is set to be released on August 17, and Ronda Rousey will challenge Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the Raw Women’s Championship on August 19.