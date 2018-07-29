Watch Sri Lanka Vs. South Africa Cricket 1st ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Sri Lanka and world third-ranked South Africa begin preparations for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup as they open a five-match seres on Sunday in Dambulla.

With the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup a mere 10 months away, two of the world’s top teams begin their preparations for the sport’s biggest competition when they open a five-match, one day international series with the first ODI on Sunday, a match that will live stream from Sri Lanka.

South Africa lost a heartbreaker in the 2015 World Cup semifinal on a six with one ball remainng, surrendered by Dale Steyn to New Zealand’s Grant Hill, as the BBC reported. Since then, the team has needed to cope with two retirements by key players, fast bowler Morne Morkel and world-elite batsman and sometime captain A.B. de Villiers.

Coach Ottis Gibson is expected to experiment with various combinations in the starting XI, and doesn’t plan to finalize the lineup until the final ODI series before the Cup gets underway on May 30 in England, when the Proteas take on Sri Lanka once again — but at home this time, as CricInfo reports.

South Africa, the third-ranked ODI team in the world despite the retirements, has the historical advantage in ODI matches against Sri Lanka, who now rank eighth on the ICC ODI table.

In 65 matches, the South Africans have won 35 to 29 for Sri Lanka, with one match ending in a tie, as Sports Keeda reports.

Angelo Mathews returns to the Sri Lanka ODI side, and will skipper the team as well. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first ODI match in the five-match series between Sri Lanka and South Africa, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10 a.m. India Standard Time in both India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, July 29, at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. In South Africa, that start time will be 6:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time, while in the United States, the live stream begins at 12:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, but 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, July 28.

Sri Lanka Captain Angelo Mathews is back in the side for his country, while for South Africa, Faf du Plessis makes his return as skipper after being forced to miss a disastrous ODI series in India back in February, which South Africa lost 5-1, as CricBuzz reports.

Watch a preview of the first Sri Lanka vs. South Africa ODI in the video below, courtesy of ThePapare.com.

To watch a live stream of the day one action in the Sri Lanka vs. South Africa first 2018 one-day-international cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV Xtra, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

In South Africa, the ODI match will live stream via SuperSport 2, while in Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will stream the Dambulla ODI live. Cricket fans in India may look for a live stream on the HotStar service.

Cricket fans may also open an account at Bet365, which will live stream the ODI match.