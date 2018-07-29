Rita Ora Twerks In Short Plaid Skirt During Pre-Show Ritual

Singer Rita Ora had an incredibly long day. Weather delays caused her to travel by train to Scotland, and she barely made it to her concert on time. Despite all the difficulties, she managed to arrive, and she even had a few minutes to spare for a fun pre-show ritual.

The “Girls” singer posted a video of herself on Instagram with the caption, “My pre-show ritual consists of…lol” In the video, she twerked backstage at her Scotland show in a cute multicolored plaid skirt. Atop her head, she wore a fun red beret. She also accessorized the look with shades and a bright red lip.

Later, after performing during incredibly wet conditions, Ora shared a beautiful picture of herself taken by photographer Kaj Jefferies. In it, she was sitting down inspecting her leggins wearing the brightly colored concert ensemble. Considering she wasn’t wet at the time, it’s possible Jefferies took the image before she performed.

Ora captured the beautiful colored professional shot, “Weather conditions? What weather conditions. That was so fun! Thank you all for Getting wet with me! Shot by @iamkaj.”

Throughout the evening, Ora shared plenty of video clips on her Instagram story of herself and her backup dancers and band performing in the soggy conditions literally splashing on the stage as the rain kept pouring. The singer’s 13.7 million followers on the social media platform praised her for her efforts.

Earlier, Inquisitr reported that Ora declared the “show must go on” despite the nasty inclement weather. The “How We Do” singer went to extreme measures to make it to the venue even requiring police help to arrive on time after a long five-hour train ride due to a canceled flight to Scotland. On the train, the singer donned a superhero-esque black mask presumably to help protect her health as she made the journey across the land.

She wrote, “The show must go on! Scotland I’m coming! The weather is s**t, flight got canceled, but that’s not gonna stop me from getting there! I hopped on the train (it’s a pretty long ride, caught up on love island obvs) Let’s hope the weather doesn’t get worse and the weather gods let us perform outside for all of you! Fingers crossed but regardless I’m on my way!! See you soon!!”

Apparently, the weather didn’t entirely clear up, but Rita Ora didn’t let that stop her from delighting her fans with a fabulous performance in Scotland. She looked like she had a lot of fun singing in the rain and made the best of a relatively stressful situation.