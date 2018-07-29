Jason Segel Anthology Series, ‘Dispatches From Elsewhere,’ Lands At AMC

The actor and prolific writer has a new television project lined up.

Former How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel has found his first new television project since the hit CBS show went off the air in 2014.

AMC has picked up the hour-long anthology series, Dispatches from Elsewhere, that he created, is executive producing, and will also star in.

The announcement was made by the network on Saturday, July 28, during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills.

“AMC has a proven history of finding shows that rise above, in every sense, and we think Dispatches from Elsewhere will be an incredible addition to that club,” said David Madden, the president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV, and AMC Studios, according to Deadline.

“This is a very special project based on a truly unique premise and peopled by vivid characters, all driven by Jason’s wildly creative vision. We’re thrilled for audiences to see this bold, witty, and enthralling series.”

Variety noted that Segel’s series, which is scheduled to begin shooting in early 2019, will feature viewer engagement elements across multiple platforms.

Dispatches from Elsewhere is about a group of ordinary people who stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Netflix

“I am thrilled to be telling this story at AMC,” said Segel.

“I truly could not imagine a better team and a more perfect home for this material.”

Segel has been acting professionally since the late 1990s, scoring his first major role in the 1999 TV cult classic Freaks and Geeks.

Beginning in 2005, the 38-year-old spent nine seasons on television’s How I Met Your Mother, playing the lovable Marshall Eriksen.

He’s also appeared on the silver screen in several comedy flicks, many of which he also had a writing or co-writing credit for, including Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Muppets, The Five-Year Engagement, and Sex Tape.

Segel is also a best-selling author. With Kirsten Miller, he penned three popular novels for middle-school-aged kids for Penguin Random House, Nightmares!, The Sleepwalker Tonic, and The Lost Lullaby.

The writers’ latest collaboration, also for Penguin Random House, is the Last Reality Series for teens and young adults. Otherworld was the first novel in the series, and the duo’s second book, OtherEarth, is slated to come out on Oct. 30.

Fun day. Here's the cover to our sequel, OtherEarth. Coming later this year. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/qoMwIg1gAd — Jason Segel (@jasonsegel) April 20, 2018

Even though Segel has many creative efforts out there, Dispatches from Elsewhere is the very first television series he created.