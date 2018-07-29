Mega Budget Lord Of The Rings TV Series, Amazon Studios Picks Two Directors To Rule Them All

Sir Ian McKellen has even expressed his interest in reprising the role of Gandalf.

Amazon Studios’ streaming service is panning to bring fans a lengthy experience of Lord of the Rings via a television series. The company has been searching for show runners to develop what is likely to be a highly anticipated series, and most recently have settled on two semi-newcomers, reports Entertainment Weekly. John D (J.D.) Payne, 44 years-old, is listed on IMDB as the uncredited writer for Star Trek: Beyond. He is also apparently being writer for the upcoming new Star Trek film as well, along with Godzilla vs. Kong. Besides Payne, Amazon has chosen Patrick McKay, who is also listed on IMDB as a writer for those same two films. Peter Jackson will not be involved, and has stated as much; however, NME says that Amazon’s executive claims to still be in hopeful talks with Jackson.

Neither of the two writers have been credited with TV writing; however that does not mean both are unfit, as the writers for HBO’s Game of Thrones worked on the that well loved show with no prior television writing experience on their resumes either. The pair have spoken to reporters, saying how excited they are to be working on the show.

“The rich world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is filled with majesty and heart, wisdom and complexity. We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Amazon to bring it to life anew. We feel like Frodo, setting out from the Shire, with a great responsibility in our care — it is the beginning of the adventure of a lifetime.”

A multi-season commitment has already been made on Amazon’s part for the upcoming Lord of the Rings television series. It is estimated that the project will cost around $500 million USD. Entertainment Weekly notes that such a budget will put the Lord of the Rings series as the most expensive freshmen television shows, not just of the decade, but of all time. No official release date has been stated for the television series. NME did report that it’s likely the project will truly begin development in November 2019. That same report cited Amazon executive Jennifer Salke as saying, “We’re really excited about Lord of the Rings…We have an estate that’s very active. I’ve spent three hours with Simon Tolkien. There’s a lot of moving parts with it. We’ll have some game plan to move forward with very soon.”

“…2021 is the hope. But there are other people who wish it was 2020.”

Behind the scenes. #thehobbitmovies A post shared by Ian McKellen (@ianmckellen) on Mar 15, 2014 at 3:48pm PDT

The show adaptation, set in Middle Earth, it’s claimed that the series will explore J.R.R. Tolkien’s story lines which precede The Fellowship of the Ring. This means fans likely won’t be seeing Frodo or Sam. It has not been announced which characters will be making appearances at this time, and at this point would be nothing more than speculation to throw names such as Gandalf and Legolas and Gimli around.

No casting information has yet been leaked or discussed publicly; however Ian McKellen has expressed his interested in once again taking on the role of Gandalf during an interview with NME journalists.