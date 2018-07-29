Watch Barcelona Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: International Champions Cup, Start Time, Watch Live Online

Spanish champions Barcelona take on the third-place finishers from the English Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur, in a preseason showdown at the Rose Bowl.

The preseason International Champions Cup event continues on Saturday on perhaps its biggest stage so far, the 91,000-seat Rose Bowl, as Spanish La Liga champions Barcelona roll into southern California to face English Premier League title hopefuls Tottenham Hotspur — but despite the potentially massive crowd, the game will feature almost none of the big name stars from either side, thanks to the recently completed 2018 FIFA World Cup, The Los Angeles Times reports. Nonetheless, the game will live stream from Pasadena to complete a massive weekend of International Champions Cup showcase matches.

With nine players having represented their countries in Russia, Spurs placed more players in the World Cup than any other franchise — including superstar striker Harry Kane and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, whose France team ended up wining the tournament, while Kane’s England team reached the semifinals. As a result, neither player will figure in the proceedings in Pasadena.

On the Barcelona side, Lionel Messi of Argentina, Luis Suarez of Uruguay and Spain’s Gerard Pique all remain on holiday after the World Cup and will not be seen in Saturday’s preseason match.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Saturday’s Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur International Champions Cup match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time at the 91,000-seat Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, July 28. In the Eastern Time Zone, that start time will be 11 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 29.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur will be the biggest star on the Rose Bowl pitch Saturday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who appeared in the World Cup for his native South Korea, will likely be the biggest name to play in the Rose Bowl matchup, and according to the Times, he appeared to be enjoying the spotlight leading up to the game.

“It’s very special to have this kind of support,” Son told the paper. “At Tottenham we’re all about taking care of our fans. We believe that’s very important. I’m just so lucky that I have all these people who would come out for me to see me train, to see me play football.”

Watch a video of Barcelona’s preparations for the International Champions Cup match against Tottenham Hotspur, below.

To watch a live stream of the highly anticipated preseason Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur International Champions Cup match, use the stream provided by WatchESPN. Accessing the WatchESPN live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription, however.

To view the Barcelona vs. Tottenham Hotspur International Champions Cup showdown live stream without a cable subscription, fans can sign up for a free trial of a live TV streaming “over the top” package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those “cord-cutter” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the preseason Barcelona vs. Spurs showdown streamed live at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, fans can see the match stream live, with a subscription to Premier TV, using the Premier TV Player.