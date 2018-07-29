WWE News: Bobby Lashley Could Still Be Added To ‘SummerSlam’ Title Match, ‘The Dominator’ Talks Brock Lesnar

Lashley also wants Bellator, UFC, and WWE to work together so he can face Lesnar in an MMA match.

On last week’s Raw, Roman Reigns beat Bobby Lashley and won the right to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Championship. There are several weeks before SummerSlam takes place, so there is plenty of time for Bobby Lashley to be added to the Reigns and Lesnar WWE title match. In a recent interview with Brad Lewis of Newshub, it was alluded to that “The Dominator” may still be placed in that SummerSlam match, and Lashley also discussed his desire to face “The Beast Incarnate” in an MMA contest.

Lashley told Newshub that his career has paralleled Lesnar’s in many aspects. He said that they were both WWE guys, then they went to compete in MMA, and eventually, they both returned to the WWE. Bobby said that it would make sense for him to face Brock in an MMA contest, but that the holdup is that “The Beast Incarnate” is signed with UFC, and the “The Dominator” is signed with Bellator. Lashley said that he would love to do that fight if the WWE worked with the other two companies in a cross-promotional event.

If that event were to take place, many MMA and WWE fans would love it, but Lashley said he’s more focused on the wrestling side of things. Though it may not be booked yet, there is still a good chance that Lashley could face both Reigns and Lesnar at SummerSlam in a three-way match. In the article, Newshub stated that as it stands right now, “Lashley is likely to be involved in a WWE Universal Championship match with Lesnar at the upcoming SummerSlam event.”

Bobby Lashley spoke of how he wants that match and how fans deserve it, as reported by Newshub.

“So many people deserve that match. I deserve it, Brock deserves it and the fans deserve it…For the past 10-years I have got countless messages from people all around the world that are just dying to see myself and Brock, get inside a wrestling ring together, and create something memorable. I just think that is a match that needs to happen. It’s been written since I started my professional wrestling career.”

It should be noted that the article was released on July 28, but when the interview actually took place is uncertain, so it could have been before last Monday’s Raw when Reigns went over. Even if the interview took place before Raw, there are still a few signs that point to a three-way match taking place at SummerSlam. It has been rumored for quite some time that the WWE guaranteed “The Dominator” a match with “The Beast Incarnate” at SummerSlam if he were to return to the company. Rumors aside, there are still logical reasons on why the three-way match could be booked.

Bobby Lashley is currently not involved in any other program, and both he and Reigns hold a victory over the other. So, on this Monday’s Raw when Brock Lesnar returns, Lashley could argue the point that he and Reigns are tied, and he could then be put in a program that leads him into a three-way at SummerSlam. When Bobby lost to Roman, he was clearly distraught, and the WWE drove that point home. Nearly every time a similar angle has been done in the past, it has led to something bigger. The WWE doesn’t even mention Lashley on the Raw preview, and this could be another sign that “The Dominator” will involve himself with Reigns and Lesnar Monday night.

In addition, the WWE universe has already seen Roman and Brock square off several times over the last few months, and many fans have been very vocal of their disapproval of these contests. SummerSlam is the WWE’s second biggest event of the year, so it’s unlikely that they would book a match that fans have already seen many times before as the main event. It’s also unlikely that they would book a contest that they know isn’t popular among fans, especially at a pay-per-view as big as SummerSlam.

While the WWE usually doesn’t seem concerned on fans hijacking a show, they probably don’t want that happening at a major pay-per-view. Adding Bobby to the Lesnar and Reigns match would not only shake things up, it would give the WWE universe a reason to care. Moreover, fans would finally be able to see “The Dominator” wrestle “The Beast Incarnate” in some capacity.

Time will tell if a three-way match between the three WWE superstars will indeed take place at SummerSlam, but there are plenty of signals that indicate that it’s a huge possibility.