‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie Standifer Says She’s An ‘Ice Queen’ In Baby Bump Photo

Her husband, Ryan Edwards, is being held without bond in a Tennessee jail for possession of heroin.

Mackenzie Standifer of MTV’s Teen Mom OG posted a black and white photo of herself to Instagram Saturday. In the photo, Standifer is standing in front of a fireplace and mantle while holding her pregnant belly and looking sideways. She captioned the photo “She has a kind soul but a cold heart” followed by “Edit: this isn’t a new revelation. I’ve always been the ice queen.” The mom-to-be is carrying her first child with husband Ryan Edwards. She has another child, 4-year-old Hudson, from a prior relationship with her first husband, Zachary Stephens. Thirty-year-old Edwards is being held without bond for possession of heroin. He has been in the Hamilton County, Tennessee jail since Monday. He also has a child from a previous relationship, 9-year-old Bentley whose mother is Maci Bookout.

Edwards has a history of drug abuse. As reported by Us Magazine, he spent 21 days in rehab in 2017 after his secret May wedding to Standifer. Although Standifer didn’t acknowledge his addiction, viewers had been concerned for some time because of his behavior on the television show. When an episode aired that showed Ryan falling asleep while driving him and Mackenzie to their wedding, fan frustration peaked with some asking why MTV didn’t stop recording or do something to wake Ryan up or get him to pull over. During the scene, Mackenzie asked him if he had taken some Xanax. When he returned from rehab, he admitted to using heroin.

Edwards was arrested again back in March, the same week news of Standifer’s pregnancy broke, for violating his probation when he failed a drug test. The couple remained mostly out of sight after that until this week when Standifer told E! Online that they wouldn’t be returning to Teen Mom this season.

“We’re not returning to Teen Mom this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict. But they did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards confirmed that he’s recovering and that MTV didn’t want to show his recovery.

“They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM. They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their shit and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

MTV has not commented on the matter.