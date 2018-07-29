Jennifer Lopez Flashes Side Bust In White Bathing Suit During Birthday Boating Venture With Alex Rodriguez

J-Lo had all her assets on display while celebrating A-Rod’s birthday.

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her figure for the whole world to see while celebrating her beau Alex Rodriguez’s birthday in the Bahamas. As those who follow the baseball player know, he turned 43 on Friday.

His 49-year-old girlfriend flashed some serious side bust as she rocked a white sheer one-piece swimming suit during their birthday boating venture on Friday. The simple white one-piece bathing suit came complete with a pair of matching short white shorts, Daily Mail reports.

J-Lo’s shorts were short enough that a glimpse of the curves on the bottom of her derriere when a picture was snapped of her backside. From the back, front, and side, the bathing suit had every one of Jennifer’s curves on display.

Lopez’s brunette hair was tightly slicked back into a little mom bun. She opted to keep things natural with little – if any – makeup on her face. Jennifer pulled her boating ensemble together with a pair of slip-on white and black sandals. She wore her signature large gold hoop earrings and paired them with a matching gold chain necklace.

Despite rocking an ensemble that showed off all her curvy assets, the birthday boating venture appeared to be more of a family venture than a romantic getaway. J-Lo’s 10-year-old Max was spotted accompanying the couple on the yacht. Jennifer was pictured playing with her son and enjoying a conversation with A-Rod.

Daily Mail reports a group of roughly 15 people appeared to be celebrating A-Rod’s birthday with the family after they were pictured leaving the couple’s home and boarding two boats before heading to an island nearby. The group enjoyed a meal and some drinks at a waterfront restaurant. J-Lo even stood at one time and delivered a short speech to all their guests.

Island vibezzz… ???? #vacaciones A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 26, 2018 at 9:17am PDT

As those who follow J-Lo and A-Rod know, the couple have been head-over-heels for each other since they started dating back in 2017. So, most didn’t find it too surprising when the actress wished him a very sweet happy birthday on Instagram yesterday.

“I am surprised everyday by the generous, loving person you are to me and everyone around you… you bring energy and laughter everywhere you go,” J-Lo gushed on Instagram.

“I love you and I wish for you, today and everyday, all the goodness and abundance God and the universe has to offer.”

J-Lo’s sweet birthday wish post was flooded with over 4 million views and 9,000 comments. Many praised the couple on their beautiful relationship and joined Jennifer in wishing A-Rod a happy birthday.