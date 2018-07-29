Watch Mikey Garcia Vs. Robert Easter Jr. Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, World Lightweight Unification Bout

WBC undefeated lightweight champion Mikey Garcia squares off against IBF title holder Robert Easter Jr. in a title unification fight on Saturday.

In what promises to be one of the most exciting and significant fights of the year in the lower weight classes, two undefeated title-holders, Mikey Garcia — in his fifth fight after a two-year hiatus as Boxing Scene reports, and Robert Easter Jr., will finally meet in a world lightweight championship unification bout that will live stream from Los Angeles on Saturday.

Garcia, age 30, comes into Saturday’s fight at an impressive 38-0 with 30 knockouts, per BoxRec, last fighting in March when he scored a unanimous decision win over then-unbeaten Sergey Lipinets. The fight was his fourth, and fourth straight victory, since returning to boxing in July of 2016 after taking two years off thanks to a contract dispute with promoter Bob Arum.

A win would help establish Garcia’s credentials as a possible pay-per-view draw, as The Los Angeles Times reports. In fact, welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. will be sitting ringside on Saturday, anticipating that Garcia will jump up two weight classes for a PPV showdown with Garcia in December. But first, of course, the native of Oxnard, California — a suburb of Los Angeles — must defeat the also undefeated Easter.

To find out how to watch a free and legal live stream of Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The fighters are scheduled to enter the ring at 21,000-seat Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Saturday, July 28 — but the undercard live stream will get underway at 7 p.m. Pacific. That’s 10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time for the undercard, approximately 11:45 p.m. Eastern for the main event. Note that the actual start time of the Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. fight may vary somewhat depending on the length of the undercard bouts.

Robert Easter, left, looks to spoil Mikey Garcia’s bid to unify the lightweight titles and become a pay-per-view attraction. Tim Larsen / AP Images

The Toledo, Ohio, native Easter comes in with a perfect 21-0 record at age 27, but with only 14 knockouts would seem to pose little threat to stop the the gritty Garcia. But at five-feet, 11 inches and a 76-inch reach, Easter has advantages of five and 10 inches over Garcia, respectively, per BoxRec, and could pose questions for the hometown fighter.

“The only big name Mikey Garcia has beaten is Adrien Broner. I’m going to give him problems. I believe with our skills and record, the winner of this fight is the best fighter in the weight class,” Easter said on Friday, as quoted by Bad Left Hook. “This can add big attention to my career. It can help me get the recognition that I deserve. I look at all my fights like a big fight, but obviously this is unification. You will see two warriors in there on Saturday.

Watch the contentious final press conefernce with Mikey Garcia and Robert Easter in the video below, courtesy of Fight Hub TV.

Fans in the United States will have the ability to watch Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. stream live for free, legally. The fight will be aired live by the subscription-based Showtime cable network in the United States, but even without a subscription to Showtime, boxing enthusiasts may sign up for a seven-day free trial of the Showtime online service, which may be accessed at this link.

Once registration is complete, just click on the “Live TV” link to watch the fight stream live. The Showtime app is also available for most smartphones, tablet computers, and set-top streaming boxes such as the Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire, allowing fans to watch Garcia vs. Easter live stream on their TV sets.

Viewers who already have login credentials for the Showtime cable network may use the same login to access the Showtime Anytime service at this linkand watch the fight stream live there. Showtime Anytime is also available for mobile and set-top streaming devices..

Fans in Canada will need to register for a TSN subscription to watch a live stream of the Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. unification fight.