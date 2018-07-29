Aubrey O’Day ‘Blends In’ With Daring Cleavage-Baring Multi-Colored Bikini

Singer Aubrey O’Day has a new album coming out sometime this year, hopefully. In between recording music and doing gigs, she also serves as a bikini model and brand spokesperson on Instagram. Recently, she posted a stunning image of herself wearing a beautiful multicolored zip front bikini from Deva Moda Fashion Couture.

O’Day captioned the fun image, “me on blend in day. fit, @divamodafashioncouture.”

In the sexy picture, O’Day wore a colorful suit with high cut bottoms and a matching long-sleeved zip-up top, which she had unzipped all the way, and the top barely held in her generous cleavage. The model looked fresh and bright with her newly shortened platinum blonde hair caught back with a matching scarf tied around her crown. She accessorized the look with shades, multiple gold necklaces, and wedge sandals. O’Day glowed in the sun with soft makeup and a nude lip.

The “White Hot Lies” singer’s look was similar to a colorful bikini look Blac Chyna sported earlier this season, according to an Inquisitr report.

On July 4, Dumblonde released their new single at a fabulous pool party in New York City. Fans instantly loved the new single from O’Day and her bandmate, Shannon Bex. The former Danity Kane singers have teased a new album for months now, and many people hope it drops soon.

Last week, Inquisitr reported that O’Day flaunted her curves in a cute suit atop some pool floaties without any water nearby. Perhaps after the shoot, the “DJT” singer was able to find a pool or body of water to cool down in.

Soon, the Dumblonde singer will appear again on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars for season 11 with her ex-boyfriend, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio. Their relationship spanned more than a year from February 2016, through July 2017. Previously, O’Day was on Season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp with Travis Garland who was her boyfriend at the time.

This year, news of O’Day’s affair with first son Donald Trump Jr. hit the headlines, which increased the public’s interest into the former The Celebrity Apprentice contestant. Trump Jr. and O’Day apparently got together shortly after she filmed Donald Trump’s reality TV show, and the affair only lasted a few months. According to the singer’s teases, much of the music on Dumblonde’s upcoming album was inspired by her time with Trump Jr.

While she joked in her Instagram post about blending in, it’s clear this star plans to stand out for a long time, and her fans clearly love her for it.