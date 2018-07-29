Jinger Duggar And Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Express Gratitude While Promoting New Season Of ‘Counting On’

A new season of 'Counting On' is upon us.

There is a lot going on in the lives of the Duggar family, one of them being a brand new baby girl for Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Felicity Nicole was born on July 19 and she is adorable. The reality stars took the time on Saturday to not only promote the new season of Counting On, but they also expressed via Jeremy’s Twitter account just how grateful they are to be able to share their lives with everyone.

Jinger’s pregnancy is just one of the highlights that will be seen in the new season of Counting On. Fans will get to see more of the Vuolos as they let both sides of the family in on their baby surprise. It was a long time coming. At least in the Duggar world it is. Jinger and Jeremy took some time to enjoy their new marriage before they started their own family.

Jeremy posted on social media that he and his wife are happy to be able to share their lives on TLC, which also led the Duggar son-in-law to remind everyone that Monday, July 30, will be brand new episodes of Counting On.

“Jinger and I are so grateful to @TLC for giving us the opportunity to share our lives with all of you! Tune in this Monday night – July 30th, 9/8C – for the new season of #CountingOn.”

His brother-in-law, Ben Seewald, liked his tweet as well. Jeremy seemed to know exactly what he was getting into when he met and fell in love with Jinger Duggar. He went from being a soccer star to a pastor/reality star. He seems to fit in pretty well and has adjusted into this new life with TV cameras following him around. It is highly likely that those cameras were rolling when Jinger went into labor.

Many Duggar fans have commented how much they love Jeremy’s sense of humor on the TLC reality show. The most memorable episode from Counting On was when Jinger was getting ready to marry and move into Jeremy’s apartment. Jessa, along with a few of their siblings, were on hand to help out. Jessa told him that he needed to move his books into a closet to make some room, which made Jeremy very anxious. It all worked out and it has since become a classic moment.

Now the Vuolos are settling in with their newborn daughter in their home in Laredo, Texas. Jeremy confirmed on Twitter that there will be a special episode to meet Felicity. There is usually one episode that is dedicated to the birth of a Duggar baby, so that should be coming up soon.

In addition to Jinger and Jeremy, fans will be able to catch up on the rest of the Duggar siblings when Counting On returns on Monday, July 30, on TLC.