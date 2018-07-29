Castlevania Season Two Gets A Trailer, Arrives On Netflix Oct. 26

2017 saw the series premiere of Castlevania, and people — and critics — loved it. The bloody, yet beautifully animated work of art got a Fresh 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the first video game adaptation to receive such honors. (A stark contrast to the treatment of the Resident Evil and Silent Hill movie adaptations, both of which received 34% and 29%, respectively.)

Season one only contained four episodes, which left fans eager for more. They’re in luck. The second season will contain 8 episodes, making it twice the length of the series’ first run. Netflix also released a trailer for the show’s next installment, and it has fans in a tizzy.

The trailer, posted on Twitter by the verified @Castlevania twitter account, contained just as much gore and action as fans expected. However, the hints towards the plot haven’t been ignored either. Castlevania set up quite an exciting plot in the first season, and it seems that buildup will be paid off in full.

The Castlevania TV series follows a trio that must work together to protect humanity from hell’s creatures. The group consists of Trevor Belmont (voiced by Richard Armitage), an exiled monster hunter, Sypha (Alejandra Reynoso), a “Speaker” who can wield powerful magic, and a dhampir named Alucard (James Callis).

In the first season, we saw Dracula wage war on humans for burning his wife, Lisa Tepes, at the stake for witchcraft. Without the love of his life to convince him of humanity’s value, he unleashed hell on the people of Wallachia.

The story then shifts to focus on Trevor Belmont, the last surviving member of his family. Near the end of the first season, he and the sorceress Sypha discover Dracula’s sleeping son, a half-vampire named Alucard who wants to stop his father’s reign of terror.

The trailer featured quite a few characters, both new and old. Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard open the trailer with a fight scene — which is spent fighting demons in unison. This is an interesting dynamic, considering that they fought each other on-sight last season. Teamwork makes the dream work, apparently.

Dracula then recaps the situation to his generals, voicing his distaste for humanity and his desire to eradicate them. His generals are a set of fresh faces, which fans can anticipate meeting in the new season. From what’s been revealed so far, we can assume that Dracula is ramping up his war on humanity, and the trio is determined to stop it.

It seems Alucard will get a lot more screentime this season, which comes as no surprise. After all, it takes a monster to fight a monster.