Markle says he doesn't care if Prince Harry every talks to him again

Thomas Markle and his two children from his first marriage have pushed and pushed and tried the patience of the royal family and Meghan Markle, but now they’ve gone too far and are bringing Princess Diana, Prince Harry’s deceased mother into the mix.

The Daily Mail says that Thomas Markle has gone too far, bringing the memory of Princess Diana into the mix in order to get his daughter and someone from the royal family to speak to him. Prince Harry was very close to his mother and dragging her name into this battle might just be the bridge too far.

Thomas Markle went as far as to say that Princess Diana would hate the way he is being treated, and suggests that Diana would have taken his side in this particular conflict.

‘They [the Royal Family] have Meghan treating her father in a way that Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, would have loathed. That’s not what Diana stood for. Princess Diana is credited with changing the Royal Family, but she wasn’t perfect. She was still very much one of them.”

Perhaps to soften the blow, Markle suggested that Duchess Meghan might be the one to build bridges like Prince Harry’s mother did.

“I think Meghan’s the one who’ll bring them into the 21st Century if they’ll let her.”

But Mr. Markle makes it clear he is reaching out to his daughter and has little interest at this point in engaging his new son in law.

“I don’t care if Harry never speaks to me again, I’ll survive.”

It seems that Markle is also dragging politics between the United States and England into the mix by saying that he is angry that Queen Elizabeth was willing to meet Donald Trump before taking tea with her new in-law.

“She can speak to Donald Trump if that’s what she’d rather do, though Lord knows why she agreed to meet with that man.”

Even when Thomas Markle is trying to be respectful of the royal family he seems to miss the mark.

“Who cares these days about a dusty old crown? Okay, maybe it’s been polished, but it’s an ancient institution, stuck in its ways.”

But Thomas Markle still attempted to throw a compliment in the direction of Prince Charles.

“Still, I think the Queen has worn that crown rather well, and I think Charles will wear it well too, he’ll be a good king.”

Thomas Markle has tried a number of strategies to get the attention of Duchess Meghan, but so far, he seems to only have increased the distance between them.