Ivanka Trump And Tom Brady Apparently Dated, Donald Lamented That She Married Jared Kushner Instead Of Tom

Jared Kushner is still in President Trump’s inner circle; however, there are conflicting reports about their relationship.

Trump’s son-in-law is a Senior Adviser to the President and earlier this year, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly downgraded Kushner’s temporary top-secret security clearance in February due to not passing a background check.

In May, Kushner regained his access to top secret information.

According to the New York Times, there are signs that President Trump’s relationship is souring with Jared.

NYT says that Trump joked numerous times that he “could have had Tom Brady” as a son-in-law and added, “instead, I got Jared Kushner.” The publication cites five unnamed sources who said they heard the President make the joke.

Last year, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci claimed that Tom Brady once dated Ivanka Trump. Scaramucci was discussing Brady’s decision to not to join his Super Bowl-winning team for a reception at the White House when he made the comment via People Magazine.

“There could be a little bit of jealousy there and protection and possession of Tom Brady, and she probably didn’t want him to go. Maybe there was a relationship between him and Ivanka at some point. Maybe it was someone else, I don’t know. I just think there was a possession that caused a rub.”

The President’s first wife Ivana Trump claimed in her book that President Donald Trump wanted his daughter to date Tom Brady.

For months, Trump's relationship to Kushner seemed tense. Trump "could've had Tom Brady" as a son-in-law, he told several people. "Instead, I got Jared Kushner." https://t.co/ptpGPv6DDL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 28, 2018

The People magazine report states that Ivanka and Tom never dated.

Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter, have been controversial figures in the administration. Due to their lack of experience in politics, critics cite the couple’s involvement in the White House as an example of nepotism.

According to the report, Jared and Ivanka have been criticized for failing to moderate the President with issues such as immigration and climate change.

NYT: Trump has started venting that he wishes Jared and Ivanka would go back to New York https://t.co/fsGVmJbKCB pic.twitter.com/khfZssCWC2 — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) July 28, 2018

Jared and Ivanka’s business activities in China have drawn scrutiny from critics who claim they are using their government positions for better access to business opportunities.

The NYT report states that Trump has been disappointed with his son-in-law reportedly going from telling aides in the White House to “talk to Jared,” during the 2016 Presidential elections to telling them that “Jared hasn’t been so good for me.”

President Trump reportedly told people close to him along with his chief of staff, John F. Kelly, that he would prefer if Jared and Ivanka left Washington and return to New York.

The 71-year-old Trump has praised his daughter on occasion and credited her with his shift toward his child separation border policy.