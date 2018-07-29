Julie Chen Gets Support From ‘The Talk,’ ‘Big Brother’ Stars, Amid Allegations Against Les Moonves

Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and ‘Big Brother’ stars weigh in on scandal that could take the CBS chief down.

Julie Chen and her co-stars on The Talk will have a lot to talk about next week. The longtime host of the CBS daytime chatfest and the primetime reality show Big Brother is weathering the fallout of bombshell allegations against her husband and boss, CBS CEO Leslie Moonves.

In a scathing investigative report by Ronan Farrow published by the New Yorker, Moonves was accused of sexual harassment by six women, some of them prominent CBS stars, over a two-decade period. Actress and writer Illeana Douglas described a meeting with Moonves in which he forced her down on a couch and kissed her without her consent, and other alleged victims, including a former child star and a high-profile actress on a 1980s police drama, detailed unwanted touching, kissing, and threats by the CBS boss.

Chen, who married Moonves in 2004, has already issued a statement in support of her husband of 14 years. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Julie Chen described her husband as “a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader.”

“He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement,” Chen wrote.

Chen also received support from two of her co-hosts on The Talk. Sharon Osbourne questioned the “timing” of the allegations against Moonves, which comes ahead of a legal battle between the network’s board and Shari Redstone, CBS and Viacom’s controlling shareholder, who wants to merge the two companies. In addition, Eve, the rapper who joined The Talk’s panel’s last fall, warned critics not believe everything they read. You can see their tweets below.

Interesting timing, seems like an attempt to discredit Leslie before a major court case. I hope people don’t rush to judgement and let @CBS conduct their investigation. Sending my love and support to my friends @JulieChen and Leslie Moonves — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) July 28, 2018

Sending my full support to my friend @Juliechen and Les! Please know that you cannot believe everything you read!! — EVE (@TheRealEve) July 28, 2018

In addition to The Talk co-stars, several Big Brother alumni weighed in on the scandal. Paulie Calafiore, a Big Brother 16 contestant, lashed out at haters who slammed Chen for standing by her husband.

“I see so much hateful bullsh*t in these comments,” wrote on Twitter. “We live in a country where it’s INNOCENT until PROVEN guilty. There’s nothing wrong with a strong empowered woman supporting her man. As opposed to leaving him when he needs her. I’ve met them both, I support you, Julie.”

Big Brother alum Elissa Reilly Slater also offered her support to Chen.

But others, including Big Brother Season 4’s Jun Song weren’t as surprised by the “revelation” against Moonves. Gina Marie Zimmerman, who was famously fired from her job while she was in the Big Brother house, cheekily asked if someone else was getting fired. And Big Brother legend Evel Dick Donato pointed out the elephant in the room: If Moonves goes down, does that mean Chen will follow?

Good for you @JulieChen -we love you & have your back!! — Elissa Reilly Slater (@ElissaReillyS) July 27, 2018

Is someone else gonna lose their job ? — GinaMarie Zimmerman (@GinaMarieZ) July 28, 2018

Nobody should be surprised about this Les Moonves “revelation,” least of all sidebot Julie Chen. It’s just that somebody with a voice actually took the time to write about it. ????????????????????????#MeToo — Jun Song (@JunDishes) July 28, 2018

If Les Moonves is fired as head of CBS because of #MeToo

Julie will most likely leave CBS as well.

Who would you like to see host Big Brother if that happens?#BB20 — EvelDick (@EvelDick) July 27, 2018

Variety notes that Chen is not like some of the other wives of powerful men whose careers have ended as a result of the #MeToo movement. Chen hosts two of CBS’s longest-running shows, and at the very least, her appearances on those shows may be awkward next week. Julie Chen is reportedly scheduled to resume as a co-host on The Talk on Monday and on Thursday night it’s back to business on a live Big Brother episode.

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS. Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursday nights on CBS.