The controversial adult film actress reportedly signed a seven-day contract last week to appear in the U.K. edition of ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’

Earlier this year, adult film star Stormy Daniels became a household name when reports surfaced that claimed that Donald Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 in hush money to prevent her from speaking about an affair she allegedly had with the president in 2006. With her name recall having increased exponentially in the six months since then, reports now suggest that Daniels has signed a lucrative deal to briefly appear in the U.K. edition of Celebrity Big Brother, which will kick off a new season on August 17.

According to the Daily Mail, Daniels agreed to a seven-day contract late last week, one where she will apparently be paid £500,000, or a shade over $655,000 USD, to appear on the 22nd series, or season of Celebrity Big Brother U.K. The report further noted that Daniels is only contracted to appear for one week because the show’s producers weren’t able to meet her demands for the entire four-week run.

Despite the limited time in which Stormy Daniels is expected to appear on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., sources familiar with the negotiations told the Daily Mail that her participation in the show’s 22nd series is a “real coup” that could potentially draw global attention to it.

“The money she wanted to go into the house was so high that there was no way they could afford her for the whole four weeks, so they decided it was better to have her in for a short time than not at all. While £500,000 is a lot of money, everyone involved in the show is hoping she will be worth it.”

Stormy Daniels agrees to join Celebrity Big Brother 2018 – for ONE WEEK only https://t.co/BkMk8DASCQ pic.twitter.com/MrOYGTjtRq — TellyMix (@tellymix) July 28, 2018

As further noted by the Daily Mail, the news of Stormy Daniels’ high-paying one-week stint on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. comes shortly after her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said that he is representing three other women who were allegedly offered hush money to keep quiet about their purported affairs with Donald Trump.

Stormy Daniels’ participation in Celebrity Big Brother U.K. was also reported on last week by The Sun, and while no contract details were mentioned, the report teased that the 39-year-old Daniels, who is known in real life as Stephanie Clifford, “wouldn’t hold back” on discussing her alleged affair with Trump.

Daniels won’t be the only American reportedly appearing on the upcoming series, as The Sun also mentioned Cheers actress Kirstie Alley in the list of confirmed cast members. Additionally, publications such as the Express have claimed that Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, will be part of the Celebrity Big Brother U.K. Series 22 cast, though these reports have yet to be corroborated.